Kenyan McDuffie to seek at-large D.C. council seat after failed AG bid

Nearly two months after he suspended his campaign for D.C. attorney general, council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) is switching his Democratic Party affiliation to run as an independent candidate for an at-large seat on the legislative body. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The move offers another chance at political relevancy for McDuffie, whose term as Ward 5 council member ends in January. Last year, he opted not to run for reelection and instead launched a campaign for attorney general. But despite being a leading candidate in the Democratic primary, his effort was derailed after a rival successfully challenged his eligibility to run for the position.

Since then, McDuffie’s political future has remained among the most intriguing storylines of this election cycle. At a May news conference to suspend his attorney general campaign, McDuffie said the situation had only “deepened his resolve” to serve in the city, though he demurred when asked about a potential November run. On Friday, he put those rumors to rest, stating in a text to The Washington Post that he had filed paperwork with the D.C. Board of Elections to run for an at-large seat.

His announcement creates a new dynamic in the at-large race, where voters will pick two candidates in November (by law, at least one of the seats must be held by a candidate who is not in the majority party — in this case, someone who is not a Democrat). McDuffie’s presence may complicate things for incumbent council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who holds one of those seats and is up for reelection. Incumbent council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who won the Democratic at-large nomination in the primary, will also be on the ballot.

The other independent candidates include city government veteran Karim D. Marshall, business advocate Graham McLaughlin, Fred Hill, who ran for Ward 8 council member in 2020, and minister Joe Little. The two top vote-getters in the general will be elected to the council.

McDuffie said he’ll formally launch his campaign in the coming days. To get on the ballot, he’ll need to collect 3,000 valid signatures from District residents by August 10.

