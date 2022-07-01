Baltimore County Executive ‘Johnny O’ endorses Perez for Md. Governor

Placeholder while article actions load

Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr. (D) endorsed former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Friday in the crowded and highly competitive Democratic primary race for governor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Olszewski, leader of the state’s third largest county by population, said that while he didn’t plan to endorse, Perez “distinguished himself as someone who has put forward needed ideas for my region and for the entire state.”

“I’m very excited to endorse Tom Perez for governor,” Olszewski said in an interview. “It boils down to having a governor who both shares my values and knows how to get things done.”

Perez, who served as U.S. labor secretary in the Obama administration, has endorsements from AFSCME Councils 3 and 67, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Maryland State and District of Columbia AFL-CIO, among others.

In a field of nine active candidates, Perez is neck-and-neck with Comptroller Peter Franchot and author and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore as front-runners for the Democratic nomination, according to recent polling from Goucher College.

Perez, a Montgomery County resident, also won county executive Marc Elrich’s endorsement in the state’s most populous county, as well as an endorsement from former Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett (D).

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), leading the state’s second largest county by population, endorsed Moore.

Olszewski said in an interview that he and Perez both come from working class backgrounds which he believes has impacted their perspective and leadership style.

“Tom has clearly been someone who believes in the power of relationship and economic empowerment for those he’s served. He’s never forgotten who he represents, where he comes from, why he serves,” Olszewski said. “He happens to also, far and away, be the most qualified contestant among several worthy Democratic candidates.”

In a news release Perez said he was honored to have Olszewski’s support.

“'Johnny O’ is a bold, thoughtful, and transformative leader who has continued to deliver on his promises to build a more open, inclusive, and better Baltimore County,” Perez in a prepared statement.

Perez faces nine other Democrats in the July 19 primary, although former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III suspended his campaign.

