Local Crime & Public Safety

Woman found severely burned in D.C.

By
July 1, 2022 at 9:34 a.m. EDT
(Peter Hermann/TWP)
D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found severely burned Friday morning in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to a department spokesman.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said, noting that hours later, police had not determined what happened.

“We’re exploring all possibilities,” said the spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck.

Police said a person flagged down an officer a few minutes before 5 a.m. near North Capitol Street and Hanover Place in Northwest, about one block north of New York Avenue.

The person reported that a woman was on fire, Sternbeck said. Officers found the severely burned woman walking out of an alley between Hanover Place and O Street, Sternbeck said.

No other details were immediately made public.

