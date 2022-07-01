Woman found severely burned in D.C.

D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found severely burned Friday morning in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to a department spokesman.
Police said a person flagged down an officer a few minutes before 5 a.m. near North Capitol Street and Hanover Place in Northwest, about one block north of New York Avenue.
The person reported that a woman was on fire, Sternbeck said. Officers found the severely burned woman walking out of an alley between Hanover Place and O Street, Sternbeck said.
No other details were immediately made public.