Woman found severely burned in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found severely burned Friday morning in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to a department spokesman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said, noting that hours later, police had not determined what happened. “We’re exploring all possibilities,” said the spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck.

Police said a person flagged down an officer a few minutes before 5 a.m. near North Capitol Street and Hanover Place in Northwest, about one block north of New York Avenue.

The person reported that a woman was on fire, Sternbeck said. Officers found the severely burned woman walking out of an alley between Hanover Place and O Street, Sternbeck said.

No other details were immediately made public.

GiftOutline Gift Article