Two people killed after a car hit a fireworks stand, D.C. police say

Two people were killed Saturday in Northeast Washington when a car crashed into a fireworks stand, D.C. police said.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle left the roadway. However, some officials said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.
Information about the driver’s condition was not immediately available.
A photograph indicated that the stand was severely damaged. It included a canopy supported by poles, with cardboard cartons that apparently contained merchandise.
The crash was reported about 6 p.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE.
PIO headed to the major crash scene, and will establish media briefing area at Minnesota Ave & Hunt Place NE. Preliminary report of a vehicle into a fireworks stand with multiple pedestrians struck. Additional info forthcoming— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated.