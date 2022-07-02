The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two people killed after a car hit a fireworks stand, D.C. police say

The crash happened at Minnesota Avenue, according to police

By
and 
 
Updated July 2, 2022 at 7:32 p.m. EDT|Published July 2, 2022 at 6:57 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Two people were killed Saturday in Northeast Washington when a car crashed into a fireworks stand, D.C. police said.

Police said “multiple pedestrians” were apparently hit around 6 p.m. when the car crashed into the stand at Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Two other people were reportedly taken to hospitals, according to initial accounts.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle left the roadway. However, some officials said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

Information about the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

A photograph indicated that the stand was severely damaged. It included a canopy supported by poles, with cardboard cartons that apparently contained merchandise.

The crash was reported about 6 p.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Loading...