Two people killed after a car hit a fireworks stand, D.C. police say

Placeholder while article actions load

Two people were killed Saturday in Northeast Washington when a car crashed into a fireworks stand, D.C. police said. Police said “multiple pedestrians” were apparently hit around 6 p.m. when the car crashed into the stand at Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two other people were reportedly taken to hospitals, according to initial accounts.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle left the roadway. However, some officials said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

Information about the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

A photograph indicated that the stand was severely damaged. It included a canopy supported by poles, with cardboard cartons that apparently contained merchandise.

The crash was reported about 6 p.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place NE.

PIO headed to the major crash scene, and will establish media briefing area at Minnesota Ave & Hunt Place NE. Preliminary report of a vehicle into a fireworks stand with multiple pedestrians struck. Additional info forthcoming — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article