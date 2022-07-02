Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in D.C. and Md., Postal Service says

Placeholder while article actions load

Several mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint in the Washington area on back-to-back days ahead of the July Fourth holiday, U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials said. USPIS officials said that two of the six robberies took place Thursday, in Takoma Park and Northeast D.C., and that the other four occurred Friday, in Northwest D.C. as well as Wheaton, Beltsville and Columbia in Maryland.

Michael Martel, a postal inspector and spokesman for the USPIS, said in a news conference that the first robbery occurred shortly after noon Thursday near 7401 Holley Ave. in Takoma Park, where he said two individuals approached a letter carrier, brandished a weapon and demanded property. The individuals assaulted the carrier and then fled in a black sedan, Martel said.

The Post reported in April on a rise in armed robberies of USPS letter carriers in connection with an increase in stolen checks. Martel called the robberies an alarming trend that needs to stop.

In two of the recent incidents, he said, the attempted robbers struck the mail carrier in the face or head. In others, Martel said, the subjects brandished a firearm but did not physically assault the carriers. The assaulted carriers sustained mild injuries and did not have to be hospitalized, he said.

“It is a sad state of things when it comes down to robberies against someone that provides an essential service to our communities,” Martel said. “But it’s happening here, and it’s got to end.”

Martel declined to speculate on a motive for the robberies because the investigation is still underway. He said the alleged robbers took personal property and Postal Service property but not mail. He did not provide specific examples of Postal Service property, citing the ongoing investigation.

A D.C. police spokesperson confirmed that the department is assisting the USPIS in the probe.

This story will be updated.

