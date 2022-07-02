In clash over VMI’s future, Youngkin appoints conservatives to board

Placeholder while article actions load

In his first major step to shape the future of the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has named four White, mostly conservative members to the Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors, including a former member who resigned in 2020 right before the vote to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson from the campus.

The 182-year-old school, whose cadets fought and died for the South during the Civil War, has been mired in allegations of racism and sexism that continue to divide alumni into rival camps: those who support change and those resisting it.

Two of the four new VMI board members appointed by Youngkin Thursday are well-known in Republican political circles or within the college’s conservative alumni wing.

John Adams, a McGuireWoods lawyer who graduated from VMI in 1996, ran unsuccessfully as the Republican nominee for Virginia attorney general in 2017. Adams, a former clerk for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, and his law firm were tapped by the VMI Alumni Agencies to consult on its response to an independent investigation ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) into the college’s culture. The probe concluded that the school has a “racist and sexist culture” and must change.

A second Youngkin pick is Thomas “Teddy” Gottwald, the former VMI board member. Gottwald, who graduated from VMI in 1983, resigned his seat in October 2020 right before the body voted to remove from the Jackson statue from its prominent perch on the Lexington campus. The head of a petroleum additives holding company, Gottwald donated $77,500 to Youngkin’s campaign and another $25,000 to the Spirit of VMI political action committee — a group of alumni that has denigrated and mocked the investigation and reforms the college has made in response to the investigation’s findings.

Advertisement

The two other new VMI board members are: C. Ernest Edgar IV, a 1987 VMI graduate who is the general counsel of an engineering design and construction firm called Atkins North America, according to his LinkedIn page, and Meaghan Mobbs, a 2008 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., who is a consulting and public affairs firm vice president, and worked as a senior policy advisor to Youngkin’s campaign, according to her bio on her firm’s website.

Mobbs, a former member of West Point’s Board of Visitors, made news last year when she and other Trump appointees serving on similar boards at the Naval and Air Force academies were asked by the Biden administration to resign or be fired.

Mobbs refused to quit and tweeted that she found Biden’s move “unconscionable."

Adams, Mobbs and Edgar declined interview requests. Gottwald did not return messages seeking comment. In a statement Thursday announcing his selections at VMI and the rest of the state’s public colleges or universities, Youngkin noted that, among many of his priorities, were “protecting and promoting free speech, restoring the ability to have civil discourse."

Advertisement

Youngkin’s selections were highly anticipated by the VMI community.

Some graduates, students and faculty worry that the governor may completely overhaul the board — which oversees the school’s budget process and appoints its superintendent — with conservative members who would roll back some of the efforts designed to make VMI more inclusive and diverse. Just 6 percent of the college’s 1,650 cadets are Black, while women make up 14 percent of the student body.

Kasey Meredith assumed leadership of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets during the May 14, 2021 change of command parade. (Video: Virginia Military Institute)

“I am very unhappy with this chain of events,” said Shah Rahman, a 1997 graduate who helped spearhead the campaign for VMI reforms. “We’ve been worried about a reversal of progress even before Youngkin’s election, but especially now. The other side is not going to give up until the Jackson statue is back on campus. They didn’t believe in the investigation, and they’re completely against everything we’ve stood for and fought for.”

Advertisement

Matt Daniel, who helped launch and has chaired the Spirit of VMI PAC, did not return messages seeking comment. In a statement released Friday, the PAC said it “applauds” the appointments and said it had recommended two of the four picks, without saying who. “But all four reflect a respect and understanding of the educational and social rubrics and traditions that have made VMI great,” the statement read.

During the gubernatorial campaign, Youngkin appeared to criticize Northam for ordering the probe in an interview he gave to Daniel.

Youngkin also denounced critical race theory and issued an executive order once he took office banning Virginia’s public schools from teaching about systemic racism. Most recently, he’s begun rooting out the word “equity” from state government policies.

Youngin’s selections made VMI’s board slightly less racially diverse by replacing one Black member, Sean Lanier, a member of VMI’s Class of 1994. Lanier was appointed by Northam to replace Gottwald in 2020. The new makeup of the VMI board includes nine White men; four Black men; two White women; one Hispanic man; and one Native American woman.

Advertisement

“I would have liked to stay on the board,” said Lanier, a retired Army major who runs an Alexandria, Va.-based education non-profit called Resolve Solutions that helps minority students nationwide with their applications for colleges and ROTC scholarships. During his two years on the board, Lanier belonged to its diversity, equity and inclusion committee. He also helps administer an unofficial VMI Facebook group for the college’s minority alumni.

“When the former superintendent [retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III] asked me nearly a decade ago to help recruit more African-Americans to attend VMI, the percentage of Black VMI students commissioning was in the low single digits and, now well over 50 percent of Black students are commissioning,” Lanier said. "I’m very proud of that, but there’s still work to do.”

After Northam ordered the investigation in the fall of 2020, Peay, the longtime White superintendent, resigned. He was replaced by retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, a member of VMI’s Class of 1985, who became the school’s first Black superintendent.

Advertisement

Youngkin’s board announcements came shortly after he signed the state’s budget that pumped more money than usual into VMI and every other public four-year university or college in the state. For the 2022-23 academic year, VMI’s overall budget climbed to $111.3 million with about $29 million of that in state taxpayer funds. The prior year, the overall budget was $99.5 million with about $21.5 million from state funds.

One reason for the jump is that lawmakers agreed to give VMI an extra $3.7 million of general fund revenue in response to the college’s request to pay for academic support and cadet welfare initiatives, plus reforms recommended by the state investigation: the hiring of a slew of new employees in the admissions, Title IX, and chief diversity offices and an effort to rebrand or contextualize the campus’s Confederate tributes.

In the end, VMI’s $3.7 million allotment for its “One Corps, One VMI” initiatives has pleased school officials, according to the college’s spokesman Bill Wyatt. But the language of the appropriation appears to come with a slight caveat: the money may not be used to fund the expansion of the college’s chief diversity office, Wyatt said.

Advertisement

The General Assembly said that the money is designated to address several initiatives, such as the expansion of VMI’s Title IX office, the rebranding of its Confederate memorials and the adjustment of staff salaries. But the appropriation omits on the list of recipients any mention of VMI’s expansion of its chief diversity office.

The office is led by Chief Diversity Officer Jamica Love, the college’s highest ranking Black woman. Briana Williams, who is also a Black woman, was recently hired as the college’s deputy chief diversity officer. Wyatt said three out of the four positions for the diversity office have been filled so far.

“It was an expense we were hoping the state would fund,” Wyatt said. “But in the absence of state funding, we’ll find a way to fund it. We’re appreciative of the General Assembly and the governor for what they’ve provided this year. Any time you go into a budget session and come out with more money than you did before, that’s a good thing.”

Advertisement

Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax), one of three members of the General Assembly who helped finalize the budget between the two chambers, said in an interview that VMI might be able to use some of the $3.7 million to cover the costs of its diversity office.

“My interpretation of the language is that VMI can clearly use the $3.7 million for the items listed, but that the language would not prevent them from using the money on the expansion of the diversity office if there was some money left over,” he said. “The intent of the House Republicans was to say that the expansion of VMI’s diversity office is not the starting point and that they wanted to fund the other items first.”

Barker said he didn’t fully understand why House Republicans didn’t want to include the expansion of VMI’s diversity office as one of the expressly stated recipients of the $3.7 million.

Advertisement

“There was not really a significant explanation from the Republicans, but it was clear that [allowing VMI to use the money for the diversity office] was something of a concern to them,” Barker said. “We had to really compromise on a few things.”

House Appropriations Chairman Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), who was negotiating with Barker and Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, over the final deal, did not return messages.

GiftOutline Gift Article