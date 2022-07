Placeholder while article actions load

The victim, discovered before sunrise Friday, was identified as Claudia Morataya, 46, of no fixed address. Police in a news release said McGriff was an acquaintance of Morataya.

Authorities charged Woodbridge resident Isaiah McGriff, 26, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police allege that McGriff and Morataya argued, then McGriff followed her into a wooded area in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, where he fatally shot her.