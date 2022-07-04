Climate change protests disrupt I-495 traffic

About 20 people blocked all lanes and both shoulders of Interstate 495′s inner loop at the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit Monday afternoon.
Photos showed several protesters sitting down across the Beltway, blocking traffic.
State police reopened the Beltway just before 2 p.m., according to Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Drivers were advised to still avoid the area as police were still present.
UPDATE: All travel lanes have reopened on the Inner Loop I-495 near Exit 30 for Colesville Rd (US-29). Expect residual delays. #MdTraffic— Montgomery Co OEMHS (@ReadyMontgomery) July 4, 2022