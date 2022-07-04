Climate change protests disrupt I-495 traffic

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland State Police said the demonstrators were protesting climate change. The protest was not related to a trucker convoy that was causing traffic delays on Interstate 95, police said.

About 20 people blocked all lanes and both shoulders of Interstate 495′s inner loop at the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit Monday afternoon.

State police reopened the Beltway just before 2 p.m., according to Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Drivers were advised to still avoid the area as police were still present.