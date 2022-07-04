The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Climate change protests disrupt I-495 traffic

Demonstrations were unconnected to truck convoy protests, police say

July 4, 2022 at 2:02 p.m. EDT
People protesting climate change shut down the Beltway on July 4, with major backups at the Colesville Road exit in Maryland. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post)
About 20 people blocked all lanes and both shoulders of Interstate 495′s inner loop at the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit Monday afternoon.

Maryland State Police said the demonstrators were protesting climate change. The protest was not related to a trucker convoy that was causing traffic delays on Interstate 95, police said.

Photos showed several protesters sitting down across the Beltway, blocking traffic.

State police reopened the Beltway just before 2 p.m., according to Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Drivers were advised to still avoid the area as police were still present.

