Local Crime & Public Safety

Four people are shot in Prince William County, police say

Gunfire was reported in the Manassas area

By
July 4, 2022 at 4:58 a.m. EDT
Four people have been shot in the Manassas area of Prince William County, county police said early Monday.

All four were taken to hospitals after the shooting in the 8000 block of Sudley Road, police said. No information was given about their conditions.

The four were all described as adults.

Police said no “active threat” to the community existed; they did not immediately elaborate.

The site is primarily a commercial area, but houses are nearby.

