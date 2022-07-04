Man arrested in Fairfax after police chase from Montgomery County

Placeholder while article actions load

A man was arrested and taken in to police custody Monday after leading Montgomery County police on a chase that ended in Fairfax, police said. Just before 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to multiple calls of a man with a gun and shots fired in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown. Police later identified the man as Frederick K. Njihia, 26, of Germantown.

According to police, after the call came in, a Montgomery County officer and police officer candidate were traveling on Germantown Road toward Frederick Road when they spotted Njihia’s vehicle, a blue Honda Civic. Police said Njihia fired at the marked police cruiser, flattening its front tires.

Officials said the officers relayed this information to other Montgomery County officers, who pursued the vehicle onto I-270 southbound toward Virginia.

A Fairfax County police spokesperson said that Fairfax police only assisted in the pursuit with its K-9 unit, but Montgomery County police were mainly in communication with Virginia state police, who continued the pursuit when the suspect arrived in Fairfax.

At the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax, police said Njihia made a U-turn and a Virginia state police officer bumped his car, sending him off the road. Police said Njihia’s vehicle then struck a wall and overturned onto its roof.

Following the pursuit, police said Njihia was taken into custody and transported to the INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones tweeted photos of weapons in Njihia’s possession.

No officers or citizens were injured in the pursuit.

Virginia State Police have charged Njihia with one felony count of eluding police and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Njihia also faces four separate charges from Montgomery County, including attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm.

Njihia is being held without bond at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center and will later be extradited to Montgomery County.

