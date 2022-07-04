Meet the candidates who want to be Maryland’s next governor

Wes Moore (D)

Oprah Winfrey’s voice cracked as she answered the question: What did she see in Wes Moore a decade ago that convinced her he’d make a great leader?

“What I saw was the same thing I was looking for when I was going through South Africa, building my school. … I was looking for in that space, girls who had it. And I knew it when I saw it,” she said. “It was hard to define to the teachers and the principals what that it thing was, but it’s a level of inner vibrational energy that comes straight out of the authenticity of one’s soul.”

Moore, 43, blushed as Winfrey talked, then he flashed his camera-ready smile.

That “it” factor and a well-rounded record (best-selling author, combat veteran, investment banker and former head of one of the country’s largest poverty-fighting organizations) helped propel Moore to a top-tier bid in a crowded contest for the Democratic nomination for governor.

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), who recently joined a long list of supporters, said Moore and his running mate, former delegate Aruna Miller, command attention in an otherwise sleepy contest full of qualified candidates, inspiring “the young and old among us to believe again in things that are possible.”

On the trail, Moore often homes in on his own background and what he calls his guiding life principle — that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to succeed, that “no one is left behind.”

“As a state we’ve got to be more competitive, while being more equitable,” he said. “That’s not a binary conversation. … We’ve got to choose both.”

Fresh polls show the political newcomer toe to toe with established candidates such as Peter Franchot, a state comptroller who has held elected office almost as long as Moore has been alive, and Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary who is entrenched in national party politics. Moore has consolidated support from the state’s heavy hitters, including U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, state Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks. He’s also banked more than $7 million over the last cycle, more than any other candidate in race, and won one of the biggest and most coveted labor endorsements, from the 76,000-strong state teachers union.

But he also has baggage. Almost since the beginning of his run, Moore has been dogged by questions about the remarkable life story that launched him into public view.

A Rhodes scholar raised by a single mother, Moore has a résumé that includes time as a White House fellow and paratrooper in Afghanistan. And while the accomplishments are true, a few reported details surrounding his success are not.

He did not grow up on the tough streets of West Baltimore. He never won a Bronze Star. He’s not in the Maryland College Football Hall of Fame (which doesn’t exist).

Winfrey, whose advice he sought about running and who recently appeared at a virtual fundraiser to boost his campaign, asked Moore during the event about a widely circulated myth that he was born in Baltimore. (He was born in Takoma Park.) A decade ago, even Oprah introduced him incorrectly. And later, Stephen Colbert, Princeton University and curriculum teaching his book to K-12 students, among others.

The origins come from the opening lines on the book jacket of his 2010 bestseller, “The Other Wes Moore”: “Two kids named Wes Moore were born blocks apart within a year of each other. Both grew up fatherless in similar Baltimore neighborhoods and had difficult childhoods; both hung out on street corners with their crews; both ran into trouble with the police.”

Moore said the error was made by his publisher, a mistake he asked it to correct. As articles and TV interviewers repeated the false details, Moore didn’t correct the record.

Instead private opposition research suggests that he let an up-from-the-bootstraps narrative overstate the adversity he encountered. Privately, Democrats who support his rivals say a Moore victory comes with ready-made opposition research that Republicans can easily sharpen into attacks on his integrity — and potentially cost the party the governor’s mansion.

I “didn’t see the need … to call every reporter or every producer out. … It wasn’t some thread where I was like let me ride this out,” Moore said in a recent interview, maintaining that the city helped shape him and that he has what it takes to succeed term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

His campaign punched back this spring with a criminal complaint against a rival campaign it alleges disseminated a political dossier claiming Moore lied about his past, an allegation he denies.

Moore and his supporters view him as a victim of a smear campaign that highlights microscopic differences in his public comments to destroy his character. They say the criticism is partly based on his campaign’s momentum but also lays bare how race permeates in political campaigns and how it shaped some people’s view of the contest.

When Hoyer, for example, granted Moore his high-profile endorsement this spring, the House majority leader faced questions about whether he thought Moore had embellished his story.

“I asked Wes about that,” Hoyer told reporters who asked about the Bronze Star. “And I am absolutely convinced that Wes has told the truth on all of these matters.”

Moore said if his rivals want to attack him, they can bring it on.

“I have nothing to exaggerate about my life,” he said.

Moore was 3 years old when his father died in front of him because he didn’t get the health care he needed for acute epiglottis, Moore said in an interview. His widowed mother, an immigrant from Jamaica, moved him and his two sisters to the Bronx, where they lived with his grandparents, a minister and a longtime educator.

By 11 years old, Moore said he “felt handcuffs on his wrist,” after police detained him for spray painting, and after years of being told to straighten up, he was sent off to military school by age 13. His mother had moved back to Maryland by then, and Moore was spending time in Baltimore, where he now lives with his wife, Dawn, and their two children. After graduating from Valley Forge Military College, he would go on to become the first Black Rhodes scholar from Johns Hopkins University, a White House fellow, an investment banker, a veteran and a chief executive of a large nonprofit.

He flirted with the idea of running for office before, when several power players, including local elected officials, approached him about running for mayor of Baltimore. He opted against it, he said, because his children were too young. He jumped into the governor’s race with his wife, whom he has called his “secret weapon” by his side. Dawn Moore has a long history in Maryland politics, having worked on gubernatorial campaigns for Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and Martin O’Malley and in the administration of then-Gov. Parris Glendening.

Moore acknowledges that there are candidates in the governor’s race with more political experience and greater name recognition than he has but said that doesn’t mean they are suited to lead in this moment.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman was one of the first elected officials to endorse Moore almost a year ago. He said he was looking for someone who could unite people across political divides and watched as Moore easily connected with business owners and workers alike.

“He can get the business community behind his agenda,” said Pittman, who said he is most concerned about economic disparities. “The fact that he worked on Wall Street and learned how investment decisions get made and he took that knowledge to the Robin Hood Foundation to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in fighting poverty effectively, to me, shows this is a guy who has taken the time to learn how our economy works, and he also has a real talent for politics.”

Moore said he and Miller, both children of immigrants, are the only ticket that has legislative, executive, military and nonprofit experience.

“People are looking for someone who has worked across sectors to get big things done,” he said. “Right now, people are not necessarily looking for the same people with the same ideas. They want us to be bold. They want Maryland to do big things.”

Among those big things, he said, are helping older residents stay in Maryland and addressing climate change and economic disparities.

Moore said he wants to work to fix the policies that have sent retirees packing to other states. Maryland also has to close the racial wealth gap, he said, because “it’s real and it’s growing. … This is a moment where we can really be thoughtful and close it, or we’re going to watch this thing explode in a way that we’re never going to be able to recover.”

Moore said he plans to bring all sectors together to address issues like the environment, which has forced students to leave hot school buildings when temperatures soar, resulted in higher asthma rates in cities like Baltimore and caused “once in a century” flooding every few years.

“We need the private sector, we need nonprofit organizations, we need philanthropy,” he said. “We need executive and legislative leadership. We need the people. And that’s the approach that I know that I’m going to take in terms of how we get this done on Day One.”

— Ovetta Wiggins, Erin Cox