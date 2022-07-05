How the co-founders of DC Vegan would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. When DC Vegan co-founders Leah Curran Moon and Michael Jantz Moon visit Leah’s family in Upstate New York, they always bring veganized versions of whatever traditional Italian meals are on the menu.

“The plant-based stuff goes first because everybody’s curious about it and excited about it,” Leah says.

“They’ve been guinea pigs the whole time,” Michael says. “We know that if they like it, then we’re in good shape.”

The husband-and-wife duo launched DC Vegan as a catering business in 2015, dipped their toes in bricks-and-mortar with the Pianta sandwich stall in Brookland’s Tastemakers food hall, then operated out of the New Deal Cafe in Greenbelt before opening DC Vegan in Dupont a little over a year ago. Their latest venture, an expansion of the DC Vegan space, is Botanical Bar, Washington’s first dedicated plant-based bar featuring vegan-certified wines and alcohol-free (they call it zero proof) cocktails. “It’s been busier than we ever even thought it would be,” Leah says.

Neither of the Moons had formal cooking training before opening DC Vegan, but they’re both creatives, so it wasn’t that much of a stretch. Michael, 49, was a touring singer-songwriter who has opened for Brian Wilson, Paul Simon and B.B. King; Leah, 45, is a dancer, artist and gender studies professor (who was also in one of Michael’s bands). They met at one of Michael’s shows in Cleveland (where he’s from) and moved to D.C. in 2003 — bouncing between Mount Pleasant, H Street, Mount Rainier and Brookland, where they currently live with their 10-year-old dog, Lentil. When they got married, it was a full moon, so they adopted “Moon” as their shared last name.

Leah’s been vegan for 20 years, Michael for nearly 10. Both cite animals, factory farming and the integrity of the food system as reasons for the switch. “Going plant-based made me feel a lot better about the food I was eating,” Michael says.

“We grew up eating Italian-American food, like every day of our lives,” Leah adds. “We wanted to stop eating animals, but didn’t want to give up those cultures and traditions that we loved so much. So we worked really hard to veganize the Italian-American cuisine we grew up with.”

Finding vegan options in the District is getting easier, as the Moons demonstrate on their D.C. dream day, which includes forays into their artistic sides and plenty of outdoor time with Lentil.

Leah: I’m an early riser. I wake up with Lentil around 6:30 a.m., and we do about an hour of yoga and meditation out in the backyard. It’s really lovely. We have a really wooded backyard with lots of birds and bird feeders, so we hang out in the backyard together and then I’ll make some French press coffee. We have La Colombe here now, but also we do a lot of Vigilante Coffee. Then Michael will stumble down the stairs.

Michael: We start getting hungry, and then the best treat that we can get is Bullfrog Bagels. They make the bialy bagels, which are vegan and so good [the regular bagels contain milk powder]. We’re going to get a veggie sandwich with some lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers — Leah is getting extra capers, I’m omitting them — and vegan cream cheese.

Leah: I am going to a modern dance class at Dance Place, preferably Deborah Riley’s dance class. She’s my favorite teacher. I go to Dance Place a lot; it’s been a dance home base for me for years. Dancers love class. So you’ll go to class just for the love of it, for the exercise and stuff. That’s my favorite thing to do.

Then we’re going on a hike on the Billy Goat Trail with Lentil for a couple of miles. Lentil is a scrappy little mutt and is the strongest, most athletic, cutest little girl you’ve ever seen. She loves hiking so much. The scenery is so beautiful. And we’re both nature lovers. So it really transports us, you know?

Michael: Lentil is so stoked to be cruising around out there. We get some fresh air and just head out of the city for a minute. Now we’re headed to Takoma Park. Our friend owns Roscoe’s Pizza.

Leah: And they have an amazing vegan menu. I’m going to get the vegan pepperoni pizza and some chocolate gelato. It’s definitely my favorite vegan pizza in the area.

Michael: There’s a meat lovers version with some vegan sausage, and I’m going to get that one. I’ll finish it up with some sort of gelato mix — you can do a couple flavors.

Leah: It’s summer, and it’s almost Fringe time, so we’re catching a show at Capital Fringe. We’re huge fans of the Fringe Festival and have staged shows there. My favorite show I did was when I had a feminist punk rock dance band named Tia Nina, and we did a show called “Pitching the Tent.” It was in a circus tent, almost. It was a pretty iconic show, and it was really fun.

Michael: Part of the fun with Fringe is just popping in on random shows. And, you know, sometimes you end up seeing something really amazing that you had no idea about. That’s a fun thing.

Leah: We’re going to go home, clean up and get dressed up, and now we’re going to Elizabeth’s Gone Raw for a nice, long, luxurious prix fixe meal. As vegan people, we seek out vegan food all the time. We’re pretty food obsessed.

Michael: The dining room is amazing. And then there’s just these beautiful little raw vegan creations.

Leah: The creations are just so unique that it’s like you’re eating something really special and different every time.

Michael: It’s not unlike the Fringe Festival — you’re just showing up and seeing what happens.

Leah: I’m going to go for their wine pairings; they’ll have vegan wines that go with each course. But Michael is not a drinker.

Michael: I’ll probably be scoping out their mocktails menu. Usually there’s something really nice and fancy.

We want to swing by and catch an art opening at our favorite art gallery in Mount Pleasant called Lost Origins. There’s usually something going on inside, or they do art openings or shows in the alley. We’re going to go mill around. We usually run into some of our friends and hang out. They just got done with a really amazing punk rock portrait show featuring all the D.C. hardcore scene people and everyone that was coming to D.C. at that time: Bad Brains, Henry Rollins. They do some really cool shows.

Leah: Then we’ll end the night at our Botanical Bar having a nice nightcap. I’m going to have our Flower of Life cocktail, which is a hibiscus liquor- and aquafaba-based cocktail with B12 droplets and flower petals.

Michael: I’m going to go for the zero proof Peach Sunset. It’s made with peach puree and orange jalapeño seltzer and garnished with a fresh orange. Super fresh and nice. The jalapeño gives you a nice tingle in your throat.

