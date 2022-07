Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said firefighters received a call about 5:20 p.m. They found smoke coming from the building and put out the fire in about 30 minutes, he said. He said he knew of at least two fires.

Donnelly said flames were in the basement. He said the cause and what exactly was burning are still to be determined. No injuries were reported, and it was not clear how the fires started or how much damage was caused.