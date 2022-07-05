Police name men killed in fireworks stand incident

Placeholder while article actions load

The bicyclist and the fireworks stand worker killed on Minnesota Avenue NE on Saturday when they were hit by a truck have been named by the D.C. police. The bicyclist was identified as Michael Hawkins Randall, 70, and the fireworks stand worker as Charles Jackson, 64, both of Northeast. They were killed at Minnesota and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenues NE, police said.

The driver of a pickup truck was headed north on Minnesota about 5:40 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness, police said.

Randall was riding his bicycle west on Nannie Helen Burroughs when he was struck, and Jackson was working in the stand, police said.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger were both taken to hospitals with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

