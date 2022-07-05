Hogan orders relaxed rules for Maryland concealed handgun permits

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Tuesday ordered his administration to ease the state’s licensing rules for carrying a concealed handgun, saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision makes it unconstitutional to require applicants to show “a good and substantial reason” for seeking such a permit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Responding to the high court’s June 23 ruling that makes it harder for governments to restrict the carrying of handguns outside the home, Hogan ordered Maryland State Police to immediately suspend the “substantial reason” provision in the rules for obtaining a concealed carry permit. Absent that rule, applicants would be able to obtain concealed carry licenses without citing personal circumstances that create a heightened need for armed self-defense.

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 conservative majority held that New York’s concealed carry law — which required applicants to show “proper cause” for needing a handgun for self-defense — prevented people from exercising their rights under the Second Amendment.

Advertisement

“It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law,” Hogan said of Maryland’s “substantial reason” requirement. He said the rule is “virtually indistinguishable” from New York’s “proper cause” provision, which the Supreme Court found defective. Suspending the Maryland provision “is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling,” he said in a statement.

About 39,000 concealed carry licenses have been issued in Maryland.

The Supreme Court ruling prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to convene a special legislative session at which lawmakers passed tough new restrictions on where concealed handguns can be carried. In Maryland, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) indicated Tuesday that lawmakers in his state will consider similar legislation.

Advertisement

“It makes me angry that we’re having conversations that people can walk around with guns on their hips and that that’s how we should act in Maryland to try to reduce violence,” Ferguson said at a news briefing on a different matter. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy. We have to follow the law — and we will — but we are going to do whatever it takes to make sure Marylanders are safe.”

He later vowed in a statement that Maryland lawmakers “will pass legislation that adheres to the new precedent set by this Supreme Court while ensuring reasonable restrictions to keep our families and communities safe.”

Mark W. Pennak, president of the gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue, applauded Hogan’s “decision to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen,” saying in a statement, “For the first time in decades, ordinary, responsible, law-abiding citizens in Maryland will have their Second Amendment right for self-defense outside the home respected.”

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) said in a tweet, “Between now and January, the Maryland House of Delegates will look at every option to curb the proliferation of guns on the street. … More guns do not make us safer.”

Advertisement

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said that on June 27, four days after the Supreme Court ruling, Maryland State Police sought guidance from the state’s attorney general, Brian A. Frosh (D), regarding the legal implications of the decision.

On June 30, Ricci said, Frosh’s office advised the state police that the “substantial reason” provision was unconstitutional. Under that rule, an applicant had to show, for instance, that they had been threatened and were in physical danger or that they operated a business that might be robbed.

Frosh’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The term-limited governor, who is considering a run for president in 2024, has taken a cautious approach to gun policies during two terms in Maryland, a state with some of the toughest gun safety laws in the country.

Advertisement

This year, Hogan let a ban on ghost guns become law without his signature. He has previously signed a ban on the sale of bump stocks and a “red flag” law that allows judges to seize firearms from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. He has also vetoed an effort to restrict who can get a concealed carry permit, rejecting a plan to let administrative judges decide who should receive such licenses.

GiftOutline Gift Article