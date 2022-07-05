Severe storm causes damage in Bowie area, authorities say

Placeholder while article actions load

Tornado Warning including Deale MD, Friendship MD and Churchton MD until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WdlXbpgnUF — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 5, 2022

A severe storm damaged buildings in the Bowie, Md., area Tuesday evening after a tornado warning was issued, according to authorities.

A report to the National Weather Service told of structural damage around Annapolis Road and Superior Lane.