Severe storm causes damage in Bowie area, authorities say

By
Updated July 5, 2022 at 6:50 p.m. EDT|Published July 5, 2022 at 6:47 p.m. EDT
A severe storm damaged buildings in the Bowie, Md., area Tuesday evening after a tornado warning was issued, according to authorities.

A report to the National Weather Service told of structural damage around Annapolis Road and Superior Lane.

An employee of a store in the area, said dark clouds appeared to pass directly over a Harris-Teeter supermarket there as structural debris flew into the air.

“When winds picked up,” shortly afterward, “that’s when we went into the freezer,” said Claudia Lee, speaking of herself and colleague Lacey Fowler, who work at Rita’s Italian Ice.

This is a developing story.

