Hans Riemer wants to urbanize Montgomery County. Not everyone’s on board.

Hans Riemer crossed a street in downtown Bethesda lined with newly constructed high-end shopping and dining, surveying a Georgetown Cupcake shop and Kendra Scott Jewelry Store. As a Montgomery County Council member, he feels partly responsible for pioneering the new development that’s added housing and businesses, and attracted customers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He’s proud of the downtown center, complete with painted bike lanes and skyscraping office buildings. It represents what he hopes the county could become under his leadership as Montgomery County Executive — a well developed community with more downtown centers and affordable housing to provide jobs and attract younger generations.

“We need this,” Riemer said, gesturing to the downtown strip. “More of it.”

As he hit his term limit on council, closing out a 12-year run, Riemer launched a bid to unseat incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich in hopes of executing a vision that includes projects like the Bethesda updates, development near metro stops and Thrive Montgomery 2050, an update to the county’s general plan that’s divided residents on how the county should grow.

Affordable housing, land use and development have been centerpiece issues for Montgomery County residents, along with education, public safety and transportation, as they gear up to decide who will run the most populous county in Maryland.

Some have seen Riemer as an antithesis to incumbent Elrich, who critics call a “NIMBY” — “Not In My Backyard” — type for his general opposition to dense, widespread development in an affluent county that has for years been divided on affordable housing, development and growth strategy. Riemer is firmly in the “Yes In My Backyard” camp.

“We have the beautiful suburban neighborhoods. They’re not going anywhere. We’ve got the rural,” Riemer said. “What we are lacking is that kind of urbanized environment.”

Not everyone is quick to embrace Riemer’s ideas for growth. His critics have questioned his support for legislation to loosen zoning regulations for auxiliary dwelling units, proposals to set aside land in the county’s protected agricultural reserve for solar development and a push to expand cell towers around the county.

And he faces another challenger in the July 19 Democratic primary, a contest that is typically decisive in the deep blue county: businessman David Blair, who has poured millions of his own money into his campaign and lost to Elrich by a razor-thin margin in 2018.

Still, Riemer remains optimistic.

“I am delighted to run against somebody who’s spending millions and millions of dollars, and an incumbent who’s got the wrong vision. Those are the two kinds of candidates I would most like to be able to beat,” Riemer said. “And, you know, this is not the 2018 election.”

Riemer moved to the Washington area from Oakland, Calif., where he grew up, and founded a nonprofit to advocate against the privatization of Social Security in the 1990s. He now lives in Takoma Park with his wife and two sons. Before he was elected to the council in 2010, Riemer worked on former president Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign as National Youth Vote Director, aimed at increasing youth voter turnout.

From his time on the Council, Riemer is most proud of efforts to expand after-school care, raise the Earned Income Tax Credit and increase funding for the Housing Opportunities Commission. He was among the first to call for the county to remove police from public schools and has spearheaded a measure to change the police department’s disciplinary process. In 2019, he led the formation of a civilian oversight board over law enforcement.

He has been a frequent critic of Elrich, clashing with him over issues like hazard pay for county government employees during the coronavirus pandemic and Elrich’s reluctance to embrace affordable housing targets, among other issues.

Outgoing council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), said she worked with Riemer in housing and early-childhood education policy areas, where she saw him excel, but said he is not solely responsible for many of the ideas around growth and development. The council was united on many of those fronts, Navarro said. Right now the county needs an executive that can bring those concepts to fruition. She endorsed Blair.

“We just need an executive who’s just going to really put Montgomery County on the map again,” Navarro said. “It wasn’t an anti-Hans endorsement. It was more about who I believe is the best fit at this moment in time.”

Rick Meyer, executive director of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Control of Cell Towers, said he has interacted with Riemer through the years on controversial proposals to add wireless facilities closer to residential properties.

Riemer’s track record of pushing for divisive issues — like the cell towers, adding solar panels to the agricultural reserve, or vehemently supporting the Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan, which received pushback over concerns of the social and racial impacts — has pushed Meyer away.

“I think he has a lot to learn when it comes to building consensus, and properly communicating with all residents of Montgomery county,” Meyer said. “Not just the ones that agree with him.”

Riemer has also not secured as many endorsements as his opponents. He has been endorsed by former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening (D), former council member Cherri Branson, YIMBY Moco, Takoma for All and the Montgomery County Professional Divers Union.

Elrich won dozens of endorsements from organizations like CASA in Action, Pro-Choice Maryland, Montgomery County Education Association and Progressive Maryland, along with a number of labor unions and politicians. And Blair has been endorsed by organizations like the Sierra Club, Coalition for Equal Representation in Government and Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, as well The Washington Post editorial board (The Post’s editorial board is separate from its news operation).

Riemer knows his critics disagree with some of his decisions and projects he has supported over the years, but he stands by ideas that, he said, are part of a bigger picture to advance the county.

“‘Say yes to progress,’ is our mantra,” Riemer said. “Because the county has to move forward.”

Despite his critics, Riemer said it wasn’t a difficult decision to run for county executive — especially with Elrich in office.

And Riemer remains optimistic about his chances. Sitting outside Sweetgreen in downtown Bethesda, he shared how he sees his path to victory: focus on driving votes away from Elrich, don’t worry too much about Blair and let his first TV ad, which launched last week, reach voters.

“We’ve got a full blown campaign now that combines the air war with the ground war,” Riemer said. “If you look at my ad it’s like one punch for Blair, two for Marc.”

The ad attacks Blair for “trying to buy” the election then rattles off points against Elrich before landing on a final message that Riemer is the “best guy” for the job. The TV spot also focuses on education issues, highlighting Riemer as the only candidate who has children enrolled in Montgomery County Public Schools and promoting his promise to keep kids safe and schools open.

His experience as a parent proved to be important to some voters while Riemer was out knocking doors in Rockville on a recent afternoon. He met Patrícia Cerqueira Seidler — a MCPS teacher who was thrilled to see the council member and candidate on her front porch. Her neighbor, Beverly Ryals — also a teacher — was over chatting about education issues.

He did not need to sell himself as a candidate to the two neighbors — they were already planning to vote for him.

“We can’t continue to operate the way we used to,” Seidler said. “As we move forward, we have to find an innovative and creative way of seeing policy and what’s going to work for our county.”

Ryals chimed in: “I don’t know how much he can do as a county executive for the school system, but as long as he knows, he is in touch with that, I think that’s key.”

A few doors down, Riemer knocked and waited patiently for an answer. When no one came to the door, he rolled up a flier, slid it in the handle and headed off to the next house.

