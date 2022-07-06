Sample and mail-in ballot hiccups hit several Maryland counties

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in-person voting in Maryland’s primary elections begins Thursday, but issues with sample and mail-in ballots sent to voters have been cropping up across the state over the past few weeks as election boards adjust to redrawn district maps and a delayed election date. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Montgomery County, 791 residents received two mail-in ballots after state ballot vendor Taylor Corp. mistakenly mailed an additional ballot to a batch of voters, according to county and state officials.

In Prince George’s County, about 10,000 voters received incorrect sample ballots — the result of a printing mistake, according to the county Board of Elections.

In Calvert County, a coding error by the vendor, Washington Post Digital Print Solutions — a small commercial publishing company owned by The Washington Post — led to approximately 20,000 registered voters receiving sample ballot information for the wrong party, according to local election officials.

“The programming error was fixed quickly and new sample ballots were distributed within 48 hours,” Post spokeswoman Kris Coratti said. Calvert County elections officials said correct sample ballots were sent to voters and that the error did not affect actual ballots.

And in Queen Anne’s County, registered voters received a Republican sample ballot regardless of their party identification, according to state officials.

Although the ballot issues have sprung up across the state as voters prepare to make selections for governor, attorney general, Congress and other races, state and local elections officials offered reassurances that the problems are being addressed and won’t affect election outcomes.

“All the issues that have been identified have all been resolved and are being corrected,” Maryland Deputy Elections Administrator Nikki Charlson said in an interview. In cases where errors occurred, she said, vendors or state and local elections officials have notified voters of the mistake and told them how to proceed. She also noted that local boards select their own vendors to print and mail sample ballots, while the State Board of Elections certifies and selects vendors to print actual ballots.

“Elections are lots and lots of moving parts and there’s always some minor thing that happens in an election,” Charlson said. “The extra complexity for this election was the redistricting process that occurred almost simultaneously with election preparation activities.”

In March, the Maryland Court of Appeals pushed back the state’s primary Election Day from June 28 to July 19 as state Republicans challenged a redrawn congressional map passed by Democrats in December, claiming it was illegally gerrymandered. They succeeded, and a new congressional map was approved in April.

There are approximately 4.1 million registered voters in Maryland, including about 2.2 million Democrats and just under a million Republicans. But turnout in the primaries is expected to be low. In the 2018 primary, which like 2022 had no presidential race, approximately 600,000 Marylanders voted, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

One significant change from 2018 is the number of voters expected to vote by mail. In the 2018 primary, about 30,000 people voted by mail. So far this year, statistics provided by the state board show that about 500,000 voters have requested mail-in ballots although it’s unclear if that many will actually vote by mail. A large number of mail-in votes could delay election results. By law, mail-in ballots cannot be counted until the Thursday after the election.

Taylor, the Minnesota-based firm contracted to print Maryland’s election ballots, mistakenly sent a second mail-in ballot to 791 voters in Montgomery County who already had received one, acting Montgomery County election director Alysoun McLaughlin said. The state Board of Elections informed affected voters by mail on July 1.

Voters who received a second ballot should destroy the second ballot if they’ve already voted by mail, according to the state Board of Elections. If they have not, they may vote with either ballot and destroy the other.

McLaughlin said the Montgomery County Board of Elections didn’t issue an announcement about the error because it was a “routine matter” that wouldn’t affect the accurate tallying of votes.

“It’s routine for us to issue a second ballot to a voter,” McLaughlin said. “There’s a unique [tracking] number associated with each voter so that we make sure that only one of those ballots is counted.”

The Prince George’s County Board of Elections announced its sample ballot issue June 21, confirmed that mail-in ballots were not affected, and pledged to resend correct sample ballots.

