Maryland’s 2022 primary elections: How to vote, candidates and more

Early voting begins in Maryland’s primary elections on Thursday. Residents across the state will have a chance to weigh in on several races, including a candidate to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
Anyone eager to vote early may do so in-person between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 14. A full list of early-voting centers is available at elections.maryland.gov. The standard primary election is Tuesday, July 19, and polls will be open until 8 p.m. (Any mail-in ballots for the primaries must be postmarked or placed in the appropriate box by 8 p.m. on July 19 as well.)
Here’s a rundown of what to expect: