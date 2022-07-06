Maryland’s 2022 primary elections: How to vote, candidates and more

Maryland’s eight congressional districts are on the primary ballot this year, as well as the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is running for reelection. There are also statewide and local elections, which vary by jurisdiction.

Early voting begins in Maryland’s primary elections on Thursday. Residents across the state will have a chance to weigh in on several races, including a candidate to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Anyone eager to vote early may do so in-person between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 14. A full list of early-voting centers is available at elections.maryland.gov. The standard primary election is Tuesday, July 19, and polls will be open until 8 p.m. (Any mail-in ballots for the primaries must be postmarked or placed in the appropriate box by 8 p.m. on July 19 as well.)