Man with molotov cocktails arrested blocks from U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a District man on charges of possession of molotov cocktails and attempting to throw one of the bottles at two officers several blocks northwest of the Capitol complex Wednesday, police officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities said there was no indication the man targeted the Capitol or members of Congress, and it did not appear he was connected to any protests in the area.

The incident unfolded on Massachusetts Avenue NW just west of North Capitol Street, where two officers arrived after receiving a report of a person carrying the cocktails about 3:30 p.m., Capitol Police said in a statement.

The officers told authorities that a man threw a molotov cocktail at the officers as he tried to light it, officials said.

The man fled, but officers stopped him and the man dropped another molotov cocktail “that was made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a liquid later determined to be a petroleum based accelerant by the USCP Hazardous Material Response team,” the statement said.

“Both of our officers were treated for minor injuries. Thankfully they are going to be okay,” said Sean Gallagher, acting assistant chief of police for uniformed operations. “We appreciate their quick action that, without a doubt, kept the community safer.”

Police recovered a backpack that contained two other bottles of liquid, but investigators did not describe the liquid.

Officials identified the man as Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, and said authorities charged him with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a molotov cocktail and other offenses.

