Leader of trucker convoy arrested in D.C.

D.C. police said David Riddell was wanted on a warrant from Maryland. The Maryland State Police charged Riddell, 57, a trucker from Ohio, with disobeying a lawful order from police and willfully driving a vehicle at a slow speed "impeding normal and reasonable traffic movement."

The group had been called the “People’s Convoy.” But a small group spun off and rebranded as the “1776 Restoration Movement,” and drove on I-495 on the July Fourth holiday, slowing traffic.

It could not immediately be determined how many trucks were in the District. D.C. police did not comment beyond confirming the arrest; a Maryland State Police spokesman confirmed that a warrant had been issued for Riddell’s arrest.

The group was started to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates but has since broadened its list of right-wing grievances. Earlier this year, the “People’s Convoy” drove almost daily around the Beltway and briefly came into D.C., mostly sticking to highways. The group left at the end of March after being closely followed by police, who at times blocked entrances into the city.

But Riddell vowed to be more aggressive when the group returned to the nation’s capital. On the Telegram social media app, members said they regretted the way the protests went in March and issued calls in May for “civil disobedience.”

On Wednesday, several people driving trucks converged on a street along the Mall. A participant broadcast the encounter on a live-streamed video which showed a man believed to be Riddell being handcuffed.

The unnamed person said police were ordering the truck off the street to enforce a no-parking area, though they could not locate a sign that specifically prohibited trucks.

D.C. police officers briefly formed a line as truckers screamed at them and claimed one of the female demonstrators was injured when she fell from a truck during a confrontation with law enforcement. An assistant police chief at the scene confirmed that a woman had received medical treatment after a fall but did not offer further details of the encounter.

“We haven’t done anything wrong,” one of the truckers yelled at officers. “There is no sign that says no trucks.” The man called officers “cowards,” and vowed to remain on the street until tow trucks arrive.

“There should be freedom in the United States,” the man yelled.

