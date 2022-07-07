The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

D.C. will offer free career coaching for residents

July 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. EDT
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, seen at a news conference in May. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

D.C. will offer free career coaching to thousands of residents, through a $3 million program Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Thursday.

Bowser (D) said the city will hire dozens of coaches for the next two years, with the goal of offering one-on-one career counseling to about 5,000 D.C. residents per year. The coaching will be free to any adult who does not have a bachelor’s degree, as well as those who do have college degrees and fall below a certain income threshold, which the mayor’s office did not immediately specify Thursday.

“It is my experience that no matter where you are in your career, how much money you make, how many degrees you have or don’t have — you could use a coach,” Bowser said.

Residents can make appointments online to meet with the counselors, who will offer both in-person and videoconference sessions.

Bowser said part of the coaches’ work will be to help inform residents of existing programs that the city government sponsors that provide job training and other services to help people advance their careers.

