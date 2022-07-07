D.C. will offer free career coaching for residents

D.C. will offer free career coaching to thousands of residents, through a $3 million program Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Thursday.
“It is my experience that no matter where you are in your career, how much money you make, how many degrees you have or don’t have — you could use a coach,” Bowser said.
Residents can make appointments online to meet with the counselors, who will offer both in-person and videoconference sessions.
Bowser said part of the coaches’ work will be to help inform residents of existing programs that the city government sponsors that provide job training and other services to help people advance their careers.