Video shows ‘suicidal’ man brandish object, cops fire. It was a cane.

Gift Article Share

Maryland’s attorney general released footage Thursday of a fatal shooting by Harford County sheriff’s deputies, showing an April standoff in which a man pointed a cane at officers as if it were a gun before deputies fired. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The case drew attention when Attorney General Brian E. Frosh successfully sued for a restraining order against Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler, who Frosh argued was impeding his office’s investigation by withholding the footage and other evidence. The suit was part of Frosh’s efforts to effect a police accountability measure lawmakers adopted that directs state officials, rather than local law enforcement agencies, to independently investigate such shootings.

The case is among 19 police-involved fatalities in Maryland since October, all of which have been reviewed by the Independent Investigations Division, an agency established last year as part of a broader effort to bolster accountability and transparency in policing amid the national outcry for change spurred by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The video, a compilation of body-worn and dashboard cameras, shows deputies responding the afternoon of April 23 to “a report of a suicidal person with access to firearms,” according to the attorney general’s office. They found 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, who would be shot after a 9-minute standoff, driving a pickup truck near a shopping center.

Advertisement

While prosecutors declined to pursue charges against the deputies and categorized Fauver’s death a “suicide by law enforcement,” a lawyer for Fauver’s wife and estate says their response fell short of what’s expected of officers dealing with someone in a mental health crisis.

“He had struggles in life,” said the lawyer, Cary Hansel. His wife “was concerned that he might harm himself. He left after an argument in a vehicle, and she called and tried to get police to help … This is a man who needed help, whose family called because he needed help.”

Gahler said Fauver left his deputies with little other option. “We care about mental health,” he said. “We do our very, very best.”

“Our deputies were led to believe by Mr. Fauver and his relatives that he was in possession of firearms,” Gahler said. “And in fact, two rifles and a shotgun were recovered from Mr. Fauver’s truck following the tragic events of that day.”

The newly released video shows deputies forcing Fauver’s truck to a stop, and Sgt. Bradford Sives ordering him out at gunpoint.

Advertisement

“Hands up! Hands up! Hands up!” Sives yells.

Fauver rolls down his window. He’s holding his cellphone and appears to be talking to someone. “Look at this!” he says, surveying the deputies converging on him. As a deputy opens his truck’s driver-side door, Fauver yells an expletive and reverses, squealing tires and ramming a sheriff’s vehicle parked behind him.

Fauver then whips forward, and Sives fires his handgun several times at the truck’s tires. As deputies pursue him, Fauver stops again.

Deputies converge, and Fauver yells, “Get your snipers, boys!”

“Don’t do it, John, just show us your hands! It’s not worth it, John!” Sives yells, now carrying a shotgun.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fauver can be heard on body-camera footage saying, “You know what it is, it’s an AR-15 hollow points ready to go … come on.” Then, “My hands will never go up … is everybody ready for their shot?” And minutes later, “Get the sharpshooter out.”

Advertisement

During the standoff, as Fauver gets in and out of his truck and deputies keep their distance and take cover, Sives asks if any deputy has a “long-distance, less-lethal” weapon or a pepper ball gun, the video shows. It’s not clear if he gets a response.

“He’s reaching in the vehicle again,” Sives then warns nearby officers. But as Fauver emerges, Sives yells, “It’s a cane! It’s a cane! It’s a cane!”

Then, in response to a question from another deputy, Sives replies, “Yes, he has guns in the car, guys. We don’t know if they’re locked up or what.”

“Come out with your hands up only!” Sives then yells to Fauver. “Stop reaching. We’re here to help you.” Another deputy can be heard yelling, “Come out with your hands up. We don’t want to shoot you.” Sives, in between directing other deputies to their location by radio, instructs a deputy on the scene, “Keep talking to him. You know him.”

Advertisement

About 9 minutes after the standoff began, video from the body cam of Cpl. Christopher Maddox shows him positioned at the corner of a brick building, significantly further away from Fauver. As Maddox trains his handgun toward Fauver in the distance, the camera records him saying, “He’s reaching, he’s reaching … He’s got a gun. He’s got the gun!”

Maddox’s camera shows Fauver emerging from his truck and Maddox firing at him. Dashboard video from another sheriff’s vehicle shows Fauver more clearly in that moment. He reaches into his truck and emerges with a long object. He appears to assume a shooting stance and points it at the deputies.

In the seconds before Maddox fires, Sives’ camera records someone, seemingly Sives, warning nearby deputies, a second time, that the object is a cane. “It’s a cane! It’s a cane! It’s a cane!” the deputy yells, apparently out of Maddox’s hearing range. Then comes the sound of Maddox firing. Then Sives, despite the warning a moment earlier that Fauver held a cane, fires his own shotgun. Then he yells, “Cease fire! Cease fire! Cease fire!”

Advertisement

Gahler said Thursday that it’s not clear who was yelling, “It’s a cane!”

Fauver was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger Jr. decided last month that no charges would be filed against the officers in the case. In a letter to the sheriff, Peisinger said the use of force was “both necessary and proportional and NOT unreasonable under these circumstances.”

Hansel, faulted Sives for “contagious fire” and the Sheriff’s Office for not having a less-lethal option at ready during the standoff.

“There is the failure to train officers to deal with contagious fire and avoid it, there’s the failure to have long range, nonlethal alternatives like bean bags or pepper balls on the scene,” Hansel said. He said avoiding those lapses “would have allowed this man to be taken into custody without killing him.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

GiftOutline Gift Article