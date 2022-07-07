A guide to the 2022 Montgomery County primary ballot

Montgomery County voters will soon pick candidates for county executive, state’s attorney and county council in party primaries that are typically decisive in this deeply Democratic jurisdiction.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is seeking a second term. Long-standing state’s attorney John McCarthy (D) faces three challengers. Three council members — Nancy Navarro, Hans Riemer and Craig Rice — are term-limited, which opens the door to newcomers on the legislative body. The council also has added two district seats and reconfigured its district map, establishing two new competitive races, in the northern and eastern parts of the county.