Officials said the pedestrian has life-threatening injuries. The driver left the scene.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on Route 1 near Huntington Avenue in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County Police.

Authorities said a pedestrian was left in serious condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Northern Virginia.

No other details were given at this time as to what happened in the crash. It remains under investigation.