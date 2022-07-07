A guide to the Prince George’s County primary elections

By
July 7, 2022 at 6:52 a.m. EDT
A Prince George’s County resident votes in 2016. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s County voters will weigh in on county executive candidates and nine county council contests, among other ones, as Marylanders head to the polls for the July 19 primary elections.

The results will be decisive in most cases, as nearly all candidates for local election are Democrats. They’re running in freshly drawn districts reshaped twice since last fall: first under a plan the county council adopted despite residents’ protests that edged several competitors from incumbents’ districts, and again after the Maryland Court of Appeals struck down the council’s controversial map.

Nine of the eleven county council seats are contested. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks faces competition from several political newcomers in her quest for a second term. State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is running unopposed. More information on the four school board seats on the ballot is available here.

Economic development, public safety and education, among other issues, animated candidates in interviews and surveys about their candidacy. Most spoke to longtime concerns about inequalities in development and a need for more services and amenities throughout the county. As impacts from the pandemic linger despite an economic rebound, candidates also pledged solutions to tackle crime, assist seniors and create affordable housing.

