A guide to the Prince George’s County primary elections

Prince George’s County voters will weigh in on county executive candidates and nine county council contests, among other ones, as Marylanders head to the polls for the July 19 primary elections.

The results will be decisive in most cases, as nearly all candidates for local election are Democrats. They’re running in freshly drawn districts reshaped twice since last fall: first under a plan the county council adopted despite residents’ protests that edged several competitors from incumbents’ districts, and again after the Maryland Court of Appeals struck down the council’s controversial map.