A guide to the Prince George’s County primary elections

Prince George’s County voters will weigh in on county executive candidates and nine county council contests, among other ones, as Marylanders head to the polls for the July 19 primary elections.
Nine of the eleven county council seats are contested. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks faces competition from several political newcomers in her quest for a second term. State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is running unopposed. More information on the four school board seats on the ballot is available here.
Economic development, public safety and education, among other issues, animated candidates in interviews and surveys about their candidacy. Most spoke to longtime concerns about inequalities in development and a need for more services and amenities throughout the county. As impacts from the pandemic linger despite an economic rebound, candidates also pledged solutions to tackle crime, assist seniors and create affordable housing.