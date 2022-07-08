Man slain by Fairfax County police is named

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police identified the man killed by an officer in McLean on Thursday night and said he had run toward police while swinging a bottle. Jasper Aaron Lynch, 26, was killed in a house in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane during an episode that began about an hour and a half earlier when a family friend first called with concerns for his safety, the police said Friday night.

On the first police visit to the house, Lynch was not found, police said. But when police were called again, around 8:30 p.m., officers found Lynch inside holding a bottle and an object, thought to be a large decorative wooden tribal mask, the police said.

While in the foyer of the house, the officers tried to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands.

But, police said, “Lynch threw the mask at an officer and began to swing the bottle in striking motion.”

Two officers tried to use their electronic control weapons. (These have been described as stun guns.)

But, police said, Lynch ran toward officers while swinging the bottle, and one officer fired his gun.

Lynch was hit four times. Officers tried to administer aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

In the statement released Friday night, police said that in the original call, made about 7:10 p.m., the family friend said Lynch had been throwing objects and pacing.

The friend had expressed concern for his safety.

A special unit responded, police said. The unit included an officer on the crisis intervention team and a clinician.

But Lynch left the house before they arrived, police said.

The team checked the home and remained in the area, trying unsuccessfully to find him.

The special unit then went to a police station to reach Lynch’s relatives by phone.

The second call for police came at 8:34 p.m. and was placed by a family friend, police said. It was not clear if this was the same friend who had called earlier.

This time, police said, three officers trained in crisis intervention went to the house, where they spoke on the scene to a family member.

According to the police account, the officers this time found Lynch inside. The fatal confrontation ensued.

The officer who fired his gun is a 10-year member of the department, assigned to the McLean station, police said.

As a matter of policy, all officers involved have been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by the police.

An independent review will also be conducted by the police auditor and the officer’s name will be released within 10 days, unless there is a credible threat to the officer’s safety.

