Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Route 1 in Lorton

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in a vehicle along Route 1 in Lorton, police said.
The crash remains under investigation and the pedestrian’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family.
Officers are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Rt. 1 near I-95 in Lorton. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Striking vehicle remained on scene. SB Rt. 1 at Hassett St is closed. Please avoid the area #FCPD pic.twitter.com/L12GjcKpnI— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 8, 2022