Local Crime & Public Safety

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Route 1 in Lorton

July 8, 2022 at 6:42 a.m. EDT
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in a vehicle along Route 1 in Lorton, police said.

The incident happened early Friday morning near Interstate 95. The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene, according to Fairfax County police. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and the pedestrian’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family.

