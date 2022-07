One incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in the Chillum area. When police went to an apartment for a welfare check, they found a woman who was pronounced dead on the scene.

In another incident, police said they found a man — who was later identified as Antoine Dorsey, 27, of Greenbelt — around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the road near Beaver Dam and Biocontrol roads in the Beltsville area. He had been shot and was taken to a hospital, where he died.