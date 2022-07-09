ATV rider arrests in D.C. are down. The irritation with them is not.

Gift Article Share

Rodrigo Clark-Turrent and his husband pedaled through the August night as they biked toward their Woodley Park home after dinner at a friend’s place in Logan Circle. The sun had set as the pair approached 15th and U streets when the thunderous roar of all-terrain vehicles suddenly broke their calm. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By Clark-Turrent’s account, 50 ATV riders swarmed the intersection, turning the area into their playground for 15 minutes and leaving drivers and bike riders stranded in their lanes.

“It was frightening and felt like bullying, the way they wouldn’t let people pass,” Clark-Turrent, 39, said. “It was late, we were tired and just wanted to get home. We didn’t see an end point.”

ATVs have long made their presence known on city streets, but a recent shooting involving riders and viral video of the vehicles driving on the grass by the Washington Monument have renewed tensions with residents. Some want to see more vehicles impounded and more riders fined, to cut down on what they see as a noisy, disruptive and unsafe practice. Police — who have made fewer arrests of people operating ATVs in public spaces in the first half of this year than during the same time period in pre-pandemic 2019 — say the problem is particularly vexing, because chasing the riders is unsafe, and because riding is such a part of D.C. culture.

“It’s a complex issue. People respond differently depending on their proximity to the pain,” said D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III. “When those ATVs are rolling down your block or your street where your family is, it is a concern for you. It’s more of a cultural issue that we really need to put our arms around folks and figure out the best way to deal with this.”

City officials note they have taken some steps to crack down. The police department periodically publishes images of the riders on Twitter, seeking public help in identifying them, and its “Bonu$ to Phone Us” reward program offers $250 rewards to residents who call the police tip line with the location of an illegal ATV or dirt bike. The department’s no-chase policy prohibits officers from pursuing the riders, but police can still seize and impound the vehicles.

Since 2019, the overall number of arrests have gone down. Citywide, police made 49 arrests in 2019 — 18 of them between January and June 15. They made 25 arrests in 2020 — 17 of them between January and June 15. They made 21 arrests in 2021 — 7 of them between January and June 15.

Between January and June 15 of this year, police made 9 arrests. Police said they did not have available data on how many vehicles have been seized.

Officials in other cities have taken intense action. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently waved a checkered flag as a bulldozer crushed a line of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs; D.C. took similar steps several years ago.

Not all D.C. residents oppose the riders. Some say the noise of the ATVs and dirt bikes bring liveliness to the city, and the City Council should take steps that don’t involve curbing their activity, such as setting soundproofing standards for residents’ homes, or giving the riders a dedicated space to ride.

Just avoiding the riders can be impossible. Clark-Turrent said he and his husband decided to go around the riders using 17th Street, but one swerved in front of him, while another charged toward him before coming to a sudden stop. Since the incident, Clark-Turrent changed his routine to avoid the riders when possible.

“If we have visitors over, we want to be sure they’re here during the day,” Clark-Turrent said. “My husband and I bike everywhere since we don’t have cars, so we try not to leave our place after 9:30 unless it’s to let out the dogs.”

The riders have periodically been accused in connection with violent altercations. On June 12, for example, four ATV riders argued with a man near the 2600 block of Branch Avenue SE, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. The man survived and sought treatment for his injury; police later released images of the riders to the public.

Contee said that he believes the people who ride on ATVs and dirt bikes do so to put a performance for anyone who sees them, not because they want their own space.

“We want to do all that we can to deter that behavior and make sure that there’s some consequence that’s associated with that kind of reckless behavior,” Contee said.

One ATV and dirt bike rider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid police attention, said he believes that D.C. residents unfairly demonize the riders. The rider, a 32-year-old Brightwood Park resident who has been riding dirt bikes and ATVs since 1996, said older riders in his neighborhood introduced him to the activity, and he passed it on to his three kids.

“There aren’t a lot of opportunities for kids to learn how to ride in the city. Even if they don’t end up riding, they should at least know how to fix them,” the rider said.

The rider, who also repairs ATVs and dirt bikes, says that riding his ATV is a stress reliever. He said that “bad apples” in the rider community — like those involved in the shooting — have led to negative perceptions. The animosity, he said, leads some riders to be defensive in confrontations with drivers or police officers. Last November, the rider said he was hit by a car while on his dirt bike and had to have a plate put in his leg.

“As a rider community, we have a common enemy in cars. Civilians try to be police officers when they don’t see police nearby,” the rider said. “On the road, we have to watch out for everyone.”

After the June 12 shooting, someone claiming to represent U Street residents emailed D.C. police Cmdr. James M. Boteler, Jr., who was tapped in April to lead the department’s Third District, alleging that D.C. police were turning a blind eye to what the person called “utter lawlessness.”

Boteler Jr. responded that since he took over, police had seized about 10 ATVs, arrested four to five operators, and recovered a few guns associated with them.

“I can promise you I’m all about holding these folks being menaces on ATVs accountable,” Boteler Jr. wrote.

Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) has proposed a range of measures to keep ATVs and dirt bikes off city streets, including impounding vehicles, building dedicated space for riding, and creating programs to decrease violent incidents. Nadeau said that riding on ATVs helps youths avoid getting involved in violence.

“My goal is to work with residents and riders in a way that improves resident quality of life while acknowledging the impact of bike life culture,” Nadeau said in an email statement.

Sabel Harris, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for the U Street neighborhood who ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the Ward 1 council seat, said she doesn’t believe in impounding the vehicles or enforcing punitive measures that don’t work.

“Several residents have told us about the noise,” Harris said. “But we need to look at this situation holistically and address the safety concerns.”

Kelvin Brown, a Ward 7 ANC commissioner, said residents complain to him about safety and noise disruption, but he does not want the riders gone altogether.

“The riders get a thrill from drawing people into the spectacle. Even if people don’t like it, you have to admit that it’s fun to watch,” Brown said. “Knowing that, we should give the riders the opportunity to channel that energy into something that can be great for the entire city.”

Dieter Lehmann Morales, a Columbia Heights ANC commissioner, said he sympathizes with those who have noise complaints, but that comes with living in the city. If officials were to legalize the vehicles on city streets, he said, it might dissipate the thrill of bucking authority.

“It’s not fair that people’s lives are disrupted, but these are the sounds and lifestyles that come from living in a big city,” Morales said. “Some people don’t want to grapple with that, but it comes with the territory.”

Gary Zottoli said he doesn’t mind the noise or the riders. The 30-year-old Park View resident said he knows that the riders can be annoying at times, but he believes the disruption brings excitement.

“You have a very diverse dynamism that builds up the fabric of the city. You see it, you get annoyed for a few minutes, and then you move on,” Zottoli said. “What about this is it that makes people so angry?”

The Brightwood Park rider said that he is skeptical of those who say they want to hear the voices of ATV and dirt bike riders, and that dirt bike riding will continue regardless of police seizures or negative sentiment from residents. The rider said his goal isn’t to get attention, but to pass on his love of riding to kids, just as older riders did for him.

“You know who doesn’t complain about the riding? The youths don’t,” the rider said. “The attention we get is nice, but I like doing the tricks for kids the most because they like to see that. If I can make them happy, then I’ve accomplished something.”

