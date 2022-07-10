Two churches vandalized, set on fire in Bethesda over the weekend

Gift Article Share

Two churches in Bethesda were vandalized and set on fire over the weekend in incidents that authorities think are connected. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call about a fire at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, at 10100 Old Georgetown Road. The main part of the church was not affected, and damage was minimal, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency.

About 24 hours later, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, the fire and rescue service responded to a call about a fire at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish at 9601 Old Georgetown Road — less than a mile from North Bethesda United Methodist Church. That fire damaged several church pews but was quickly extinguished, Piringer said, adding that investigators think the fire was intentionally set.

The damage was enough to suspend activities in the main section of the church, and Sunday Mass was moved to another part of the church, Piringer said.

Officials at both churches did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Authorities think the two incidents are linked and are continuing their investigation, Piringer said.

“They’re certainly connected by the similarities as far as the time of day and location,” he said. “There were multiple fires either set or attempted to be set in both locations.”

Piringer said that both churches were also vandalized but that investigators are not “in a position to release that information at this point.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tip line at 240-777-2263.

