Woman stabbed to death in Northeast D.C.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Northeast D.C. this weekend.
Upon further investigation, police determined that the stabbing took place inside “an establishment” in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE.
D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for a homicide committed in the city. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a text to the department’s tip line at 50411.