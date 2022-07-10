The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Woman stabbed to death in Northeast D.C.

July 10, 2022 at 1:46 p.m. EDT

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Northeast D.C. this weekend.

At about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to a hospital, where they found a woman suffering from stab wounds, D.C. police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, they said, adding that her name is being withheld while authorities are notifying her next of kin.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the stabbing took place inside “an establishment” in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for a homicide committed in the city. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a text to the department’s tip line at 50411.

