Two die in Montgomery car crash, officials say

Both were in the same car, according to police.

By
July 10, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. EDT
Two people were killed Sunday night in a car crash in Montgomery County, the county police said.

Both were in one of the two cars that collided in the 15000 block of Georgia Avenue NW about 7:45 p.m., police said.

The two were described only as adults.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

