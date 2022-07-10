Two die in Montgomery car crash, officials say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)Gift ArticleShareTwo people were killed Sunday night in a car crash in Montgomery County, the county police said.Both were in one of the two cars that collided in the 15000 block of Georgia Avenue NW about 7:45 p.m., police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe two were described only as adults.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.No other details were immediately available.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...