Lawsuit over covid outbreak at Farmville immigrant detention center settled

An immigrant detention center in Virginia’s Farmville community that saw more than 300 inmates infected by the coronavirus in 2020, one of whom died, will be limited to a quarter of its capacity under a federal court settlement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Under the terms of the settlement last week between detainees who sued the site’s operator, Immigration Centers of America, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, no more than 180 detainees will be allowed inside the facility at a time, with empty dormitory halls spaced between those that are occupied with no more than 30 people.

Additionally, detainees destined for the Farmville facility must first be housed at a separate ICE detention center in Caroline County, where the living arrangements make isolation more possible if someone tests positive for the coronavirus and where the detainees will first be tested for infection and vaccinated if needed.

Each arriving detainee must test negative for the virus within 48 hours before being allowed inside the Farmville facility, according to the settlement.

“ICE showed a reckless disregard for human lives when they transferred covid-positive detainees into ICA-Farmville without adequate testing or isolation, even by the standards of what was commonly known in summer 2020,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director of the Immigrant Advocacy Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center, which represented some of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

“Then they made matters worse by failing to ensure protection within the detention center, and failing to provide adequate medical care for those who got infected,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “Our clients are suffering the effects of long covid to this day. This settlement will make sure that never happens again.”

An official at ICA referred questions about the settlement to ICE on Monday, which didn’t immediately provide comment.

The agreement ends a years-long battle at the troubled Farmville facility, which was also at the center of a controversy over the Trump administration’s misuse of “ICE Air” flights as a means to quell the social justice protests in Washington in the summer of 2020.

That incident involved the transfer of dozens of detainees on those flights as a way to skirt rules that bar ICE employees from traveling on the charter flights unless detainees are also aboard, according to a Department of Homeland Security official with direct knowledge of the operation and a former ICE official who learned about it from other personnel. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal decisions.

Once at the Farmville facility, many of the new arrivals tested positive for the coronavirus, fueling what was then the nation’s largest coronavirus outbreak inside a detention center, court records showed.

The Trump administration denied the operation existed, saying the detainees were transferred to Farmville as a pandemic-related precaution to ease overcrowding at other detention centers.

As part of the settlement, the Biden administration and ICA also agreed to alter protocols for disciplining inmates — another source of complaints after several plaintiffs claimed that they were pepper-sprayed by facility guards when protesting their crowded living conditions.

Now, guards must consult with the facility’s medical staff before using pepper spray, “unless escalating tension makes such action unavoidable,” the settlement said.

The medical staff must also check for any preexisting ailments that could be exacerbated by the use of force.

Finally, the plaintiffs and their attorneys were awarded $186,500 in fees and court costs — a portion of which is to be split among the plaintiffs.

