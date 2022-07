Police said in a statement that they received a call for “unknown trouble” and when officers arrived they found Nashanna Belnavis, 38, of Hyattsville, unresponsive inside an apartment. She had “trauma to the body,” police said, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The killing occurred around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street just off Queens Chapel Road in the unincorporated area of Hyattsville.

Police said an initial investigation found that she was fatally stabbed by her brother, Timothy Edwards, also of Hyattsville. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder and other assault charges. Edwards is being held on no bond; it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.