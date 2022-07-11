Montgomery digital ballots disadvantage some candidates, groups say

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Several Maryland organizations alleged that Montgomery County’s touch-screen ballots disadvantage candidates in certain primary election races in a letter sent to the county and state boards of election Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The full list of candidates running in certain races in the county primaries is displayed across multiple digital pages, the letter says, with inadequate notice that voters must press a small button labeled “more” to view additional candidates on the next page.

The letter highlighted the Montgomery County Council at-large race in the Democratic primary, where it says seven of the eight candidates running for office are displayed on the first page and only one, Laurie-Anne Sayles, is on the second page. (State law requires candidates to be listed alphabetically by surname on ballots.)

Early voting began Thursday.

“Even a small number of voters becoming confused by the ballot construction could affect the outcome of the election, to the specific detriment of the candidate who is by herself on the second screen of the At-Large Council listing,” said the letter, which was signed by groups including the Montgomery County Education Association, Progressive Maryland and Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund, which endorsed Sayles.

Jeffrey Groce, the Sayles campaign manager, criticized the county and state boards of election for a lack of communication about the issue. “They did not notify the candidates that this is the way the electronic ballots would look,” he said. “How we found out about it is, people who were voting for Laurie-Anne Sayles said, ‘We were having trouble finding the candidate’s name.’”

Sayles and members of the organizations testified to the Montgomery County Board of Elections about the issue Monday afternoon. According to Bruce Turnbull, a board member of Jews United for Justice, the elections board pledged to inform voters of the issue in signage when voters decide whether to vote by paper ballot or digitally.

Alysoun McLaughlin, acting director for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said she was working with an attorney and the state elections board on the phrasing of additional signage in voting centers to inform voters of the issue. “This will be the third sign that makes reference to the ‘more’ button in the polling place,” she said.

Groce and McLaughlin said the issue was known to the state elections board as early as 2015, but no action was taken. Officials raised similar complaints about the touch-screen machines Maryland in 2016.

Nikki Charlson, the Maryland deputy elections administrator, said the touch-screen machines are “set up in such a way that a voter must look at each screen in a contest” and will alert voters if they move on from a contest without viewing all listed candidates. Charlson said the state is committed to using the machines until the 2024 elections but could consider software upgrades that would change the way candidates are displayed.

Maryland county election boards have fielded various complaints in the lead-up to a primary election dogged by redistricting lawsuits, which pushed back the date of the election to July 19, and miscues in the distribution of sample and mail-in ballots.

In Montgomery County, the state ballot vendor mistakenly sent more than 790 voters second mail-in ballots in June, prompting the state board of elections to issue a clarification that voters should vote with one and destroy the other.

