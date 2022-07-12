D.C. Council to let drivers with unpaid tickets stay on the road

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. lawmakers moved forward with a plan on Tuesday to end the practice of preventing residents from renewing their driver’s licenses if they have unpaid traffic fines, despite several council members’ concerns that leniency could worsen unsafe driving in the District. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Several council members argued that drivers who have repeatedly been ticketed for running red lights or driving far above the speed limit should not be able to renew their licenses without paying the fines for their violations, lest they keep putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk.

But others said that blocking a person from a driver’s license is a severe economic hardship, which tends to fall most often on those who live in low-income neighborhoods with many traffic cameras, and the city’s years-long practice of preventing low-income people from renewing their licenses because they can’t afford to pay off fines is unjust.

That argument prevailed, and the council passed the bill — introduced by member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) — to block the city from stopping anyone from renewing a license because of unpaid fines.

Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), Christina Henderson (I-At Large) and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) were in the minority, voting for an amendment that would have narrowed the bill to allow the city to keep withholding license renewals from those who have at least three unpaid tickets for certain violations like speeding and running red lights.

“Make no mistake, we are sending a message that will go out and tell people they can run red lights, they can go significantly over the speed limit, and nothing will happen to them. They won’t have to pay their tickets,” Cheh said. “We’re inviting dangerous drivers. We’re making our streets less safe.”

Some lawmakers pointed out that D.C. doesn’t have alternate means of traffic enforcement that some jurisdictions have. The District doesn’t use points on driver’s licenses that cause a driver to lose their license after accumulating too many violations, and D.C. police have been cautioned not to chase motorists and to avoid most traffic stops for violations like speeding. That leaves most of the District’s traffic enforcement to automatic cameras that send fines to speeders.

“We are running out of tools to address speeding violations and dangerous moving violations,” Pinto said.

Tuesday’s vote was the council’s second on the bill. It heads now to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) desk.

Some of the lawmakers who supported the bill said the District needs to crack down on dangerous driving, but did not see fines as the right way to do so.

“Are we just going to be punishing poor low-wage folks with tickets while wealthy reckless drivers can pay them off and keep being reckless drivers?” said Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4). “We know dangerous driving needs to be tackled by a systemic investment in roadway design … rather than trying to penalize or ticket our way to safety.”

Others focused on the importance of ending the practice of blocking low-income residents from driving. The debt-focused legal nonprofit Tzedek DC (whose name means “justice” in Hebrew) first drew attention to the issue with a 2021 report that said the law may be blocking tens of thousands of D.C. residents from renewing their licenses, and that the practice had disparate racial impact, with Black drivers 19 times more likely to be arrested for driving without a permit than White ones.

McDuffie pointed out that only Texas and Illinois share the District’s practice of tying driver’s license eligibility to unpaid fines. “It’s preventing many low-income D.C. residents from getting work. It’s preventing them from taking their kids to school. It’s preventing them from going to the doctor. … It’s preventing them from accessing healthy food,” he said.

But Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who ultimately supported the bill, cautioned that while Black residents are disadvantaged by traffic fines, they are also at the greatest risk from unsafe drivers being allowed to stay on the roads.

“I looked at the crash data in terms of who is dying when it comes to traffic deaths, and there’s a racial equity issue there as well,” Silverman said, pointing to a Washington Post report on the far greater incidence of traffic deaths east of the Anacostia River, where a history of racism in infrastructure planning has left more high-speed roads in low-income, mostly Black neighborhoods. “It’s a racial equity issue on both sides.”

