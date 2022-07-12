Fairfax police pointed guns at a juvenile who was filming them

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police are investigating an incident in which officers pointed their guns at a juvenile who was filming them taking someone into custody, authorities said. The incident, a video of which circulated on Reddit, began around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a Fairfax County police statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said a group of three to four juveniles entered the IHOP on Arlington Boulevard in the Falls Church area, and one of them threatened a hostess and another lifted his shirt and revealed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. Police at that point were not contacted about the matter, a Fairfax County police spokeswoman said.

The juveniles left, police said, but returned around 11 p.m., trying to get the hostess to come out to the parking lot. This time, someone called police, the spokeswoman said. When officers arrived, according to the police statement, the group ran into a nearby parking lot, where officers detained two of them. Police said they did not locate a weapon.

Advertisement

After that, according to the police account, another person approached with something in his hands. Police said the person matched the description that officers had of one of the juveniles involved in the earlier incident. Police said that, “Due to the nature of the call and not locating a weapon, officers ordered the subject to the ground at gunpoint.” They said the officers “determined the juvenile was holding a cell phone and filming.”

The video on Reddit seems to be taken by someone approaching the area where officers are taking a person into custody. An officer appears to yell “stop him,” and another officer draws a gun and approaches, pointing it in the direction of the person filming.

The person asks why the officer pointed the gun at him, and the officer responds, “Because you have a weapon.”

Advertisement

“What weapon?” the person responds. Another officer then approaches with a gun drawn and appears to order the person to get on the ground. Efforts to identify and reach the person filming were not immediately successful.

Police said the juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. A police spokesperson said that a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

An IHOP manager declined to comment on the incident.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large) said on Twitter that a “thorough investigation will take place,” and its findings will be shared publicly. McKay said that the pointing of a firearm prompts an internal review that will be monitored by the independent police auditor, who reports directly to the Fairfax County board.

“Ensuring our officers are following departmental policies and the expectations of our community are of paramount importance,” McKay wrote. McKay also said in an email statement that his office will continue to monitor the situation.

GiftOutline Gift Article