Man arrested in killing outside shoe store in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting that occurred outside a shoe store last month at a shopping center in Northeast Washington, according to authorities. Darius Anderson, 21, of Northeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. A D.C. Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered Anderson detained and set a hearing for July 22.

Anderson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The shooting occurred about 11:44 a.m. on June 15 in front of Shoe City in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, in the East River Park Shopping Center in the Benning neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as Israel Mattocks, 30, from Southeast Washington.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says Anderson and Mattocks were in a different shoe store across the street from Shoe City when they began arguing. Police said Mattocks left that store and went into Shoe City, and police allege Anderson followed him and shot him as the victim came outside.

Police said Mattocks had been shot seven times and that he had a .40-caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets tucked inside his waistband.

Police said in court documents that Anderson also had a gun when he was arrested on Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson told police he had argued with Mattocks, who did not know, over shoes. Anderson reportedly told police he feared Mattocks was reaching for a gun at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

