Pedestrian struck by car last week in Prince George’s County dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last week in Palmer Park in Prince George’s County has died, police said.
At the scene, police found Monroe in the road. They said he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
According to a preliminary investigation, police said Monroe was trying to cross the street and was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading west on Barlowe Road. Police said the driver remained at the scene after the collision.