Pedestrian struck by car last week in Prince George’s County dies

At about 10:40 p.m. on July 5, police were called to the 8000 block of Barlowe Road for a collision involving a pedestrian. They later identified the victim as 53-year-old Jackie Monroe of Hyattsville.

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last week in Palmer Park in Prince George’s County has died, police said.

At the scene, police found Monroe in the road. They said he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said Monroe was trying to cross the street and was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading west on Barlowe Road. Police said the driver remained at the scene after the collision.