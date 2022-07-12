Storms fell trees, cut off power to tens of thousands

Gift Article Share

Severe thunderstorms packing high winds toppled trees and knocked out power Tuesday evening to more than 200,000 homes and businesses throughout the Washington region. At one point, 179,000 utility customers across Maryland were without electricity, according to the PowerOutage website. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trees fell onto houses and roads in many places as winds gusted to more than 60 mph amid a period of pelting rain and clattering hailstones. The storm swept west to east across the region, sparing few, if any, jurisdictions.

In only a single example of the storms’ impact, the city of College Park canceled a 7:30 p.m. meeting of its mayor and council, citing the loss of electricity throughout the city.

In College Park and nearby Berwyn, thickets of fallen trees and broken branches sprawled across storm-soaked streets, according to a witness.

The storm, darkening the skies as it swept from West Virginia toward the Washington area, proved a riveting spectacle to many, as lightning flickered repeatedly and raced to the ground in jagged streaks.

Trees that withstood the furious onslaught writhed and twisted under the lash of the wind. A 70 mph gust was measured near Centreville in Fairfax County, Va., according to a report received by the National Weather Service.

At Reagan National Airport, instruments measured a gust of 52 mph.

As always with such summer storms, the impact varies from one jurisdiction to another, or even from street to street.

In Montgomery County, at least two houses were struck by falling trees in the Olney area alone, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

In upper Northwest Washington, two people were in a car at 42nd and Chesapeake Streets NW when a tree toppled onto the vehicle. Both occupants were removed uninjured, according to the D.C. fire department.

The weather reportedly forced cancellation of a baseball game at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md. A photograph showed a large tree, shorn off near the base of its trunk, laying in the parking lot.

