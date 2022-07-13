Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I once stepped outside of a West Baltimore high school, got in my car and watched a child throw a brick at a school bus. He missed his target, and the brick landed instead directly on my windshield. The glass shattered, completely. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was late in the day and I was parked next to a notorious housing project, one where shootings occurred frequently enough that small children didn’t hesitate to duck when they heard popping. I knew I couldn’t drive back to D.C. with a windshield that resembled a giant spiderweb. I also knew that I shouldn’t leave my car unsecured in the neighborhood overnight. That left me with one option: Find a glass repair service that was still open and willing to come to a Baltimore housing project in the evening.

It wasn’t easy. I called and begged, and then I waited and waited.

Advertisement

Three teenage boys who attended the school had seen what had happened, and even though we’d only spoken once in passing, they decided to wait with me. They wanted to make sure I got home safely. It was a kind gesture during a frustrating moment, and during that wait, I witnessed something occur that has long stayed with me.

One of the teenagers reached for a bag in my front passenger seat. It contained the parts of my lunch I hadn’t had time to eat — a bag of chips and an apple — and I told him he could have both. Before eating them, he looked closely at the bag. “Pppp. Aaa. Nera,” he sounded out.

He was a teenager about to graduate high school, and he could barely read.

We have failed him, I thought at that moment.

I didn’t include that detail in the story I ended up writing about the school, which had lost three students to violence in as many months, including one at the hands of another teenager who had been learning to read. But I think about that moment whenever I hear people who have never spent any time in Baltimore’s roughest neighborhoods talk about what’s best for the young people who come from them. And that’s been happening a lot lately.

Advertisement

A killing by one of Baltimore’s squeegee kids — who stand on the city’s streets waiting to wash people’s windshields — has turned a locally divisive issue into a nationally divisive one. Suddenly, people from across the country are paying attention to those young workers and expressing opinions on what the city should do about them. The suggestions range from employing them to arresting them.

In those mostly Black boys and young men, some people see entrepreneurs who are just trying to take care of their families and others see a threatening presence that keeps people from wanting to drive through the city.

The thing is both can be true. The squeegee kids are individuals with different personalities, family situations and unmet needs, and trying to cram them into one description takes away their humanity. People also bring their own perceptions, misunderstandings and hostilities to their interactions with them.

Advertisement

Baltimore police said the driver who was killed, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds, parked his car, grabbed a metal baseball bat and swung it at a group of squeegee workers before one of them shot him. Reynolds, an engineer and father of three, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have described a 15-year-old as a person of interest in the shooting.

Many details surrounding Reynold’s death are still unknown, but the incident has prompted others to describe violent encounters with the squeegee workers. Of course, any unjustified violence is wrong and is deserving of prosecution and punishment. At the same time, the response should not be to view all the squeegee kids as “thugs,” “lawless” and the other names they’ve been called in recent days. One squeegee kid told a Baltimore Sun reporter that he was called a racial slur.

“The squeegee kids are not a monolith, a gang, a political talking point, fodder for social media debate, an issue, a problem to be solved, a thing to figure out, a safe space to stash your trash opinions about Black youth until it’s safe to trot them out into the light (again),” Donte Johnson, the general manager of Revival Baltimore, wrote in an opinion piece that ran in the Baltimore Banner. “They are not punchlines or punching bags, they are not target practice. They ARE underserved, they are ambitious, they are bright, they are intelligent, they are responsible, they are humble, they are funny, they are quiet, they are loud, they are introverted extroverts and extroverted introverts. They are hard-working. They are us.”

Advertisement

They are us. They are the product of a nation that has allowed urban poverty to leave many children without. Without enough food. Without enough security. Without enough ambition to believe they deserve more than to stand on a street, wiping dirt from other people’s cars.

The squeegee kids exist in different forms in every major city across the country. I grew up in a struggling neighborhood, and while the population was majority-Latino, not majority-Black, I knew young people just like the squeegee kids. I had friends just like them. They were children who carried adult responsibilities. They were students who weren’t told enough that they could want more, do more, be more. They were teenagers who carried more grit than made people comfortable.

The people who are calling for police to crack down on the squeegee kids need to consider what will be gained and lost by that. Whom will that make more comfortable and whom will that make more disconnected?

Advertisement

“What I’ve been hearing in the media, on social media, from citizens, business owners and elected officials alike is that we need to use law enforcement to solve this problem. But, is this what we need? The same tired response that leaves young adults less employable when they are arrested on the corner than they were before the officer showed up?” Baltimore City Council member Kristerfer Burnett said in a statement earlier this week. “I want to remind everyone of the circumstances which bring a lot of these youth to these corners … most of which, if not always, are out of necessity to survive through challenging circumstances.”

In that statement, he told of an 8-year-old child who worked on a corner with siblings. Their mother was fleeing domestic violence and needed them to squeegee to help pay for a hotel her salary alone couldn’t cover. His staff and others were able to help them, he said, but many families don’t get the support they need.

“The City Council and the Mayor’s Office need to better support programs that provide direct outreach to these corners and help these young people transition,” Burnett said. “Residents need to step up too — programs that are seeking mentors are often short of people willing to lend a hand … Community cannot wait for the government to solve this problem without getting involved. We are all at fault. We all need to do more.”

We do. The squeegee kid killing has put urban poverty on national display. What happens now will show whether we’re okay with what we see.

GiftOutline Gift Article