Fairfax City Council votes to rename Confederate-themed streets

The Fairfax City Council voted to rename 14 streets and highways honoring the Confederacy, part of an ongoing reckoning over race and equity in Virginia that in the city sparked heated debate about the identity of one neighborhood built around a Civil War theme. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After two years of community meetings, the council voted Tuesday night to change the names of Lee Highway, Old Lee Highway and most of the streets in the Mosby Woods neighborhood.

The mid-20th-century development is named after Confederate commander John S. Mosby, with streets such as Confederate Lane or Plantation Parkway.

“This affirms the values of the city of Fairfax,” David L. Meyer, the city’s mayor, said Wednesday of the nearly unanimous series of votes. “We simply do not want to bequeath to the next generation some of these divisive legacies from our history.”

The council, which began grappling with the issue after racial justice protests sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, also recently voted to remove the image of a Confederate soldier on the city seal.

Council member Sang H. Yi, who recently announced a bid for mayor, opposed renaming all but two streets: Rebel Road in Mosby Woods and Stonewall Avenue, which is in a different neighborhood. Council member Joseph D. Harmon opposed eight of the name changes.

In Mosby Woods, the debate over the streets — where many residents in the quiet community hold fond memories of block parties or first crushes — was nuanced.

Some opposed to the changes argued against wiping away a part of history that had become deeply ingrained in the local landscape, with Confederate monuments erected during the mid-20th century standing sentry while Fairfax City and its surrounding communities experienced steady demographic change. While Mosby Woods is still mostly White, Fairfax City has a growing Asian and Latino community.

Others, living on streets with names whose ties to the Confederacy were more ambiguous — such as Traveler Street (named after Gen. Robert E. Lee’s horse) — were annoyed by the inconvenience of having to change the address on driver’s licenses and other legal documents. On Tuesday, the City Council directed the Fairfax staff to develop a program to compensate residents who incur costs related to the name changes.

“I’m disappointed — that would be a mild way to put it,” said Francis Dietz, who spearheaded an effort to keep his street, Ranger Road (named after Mosby’s troops), from being renamed.

“They [the council] didn’t listen to their constituents,” Dietz said. “Not the ones who live here.”

Neighbors who pushed for the name changes celebrated.

Ryan Finley, who with his wife, Mako Honda, lives at the corner of Confederate Lane and Plantation Parkway, said he is relieved to know the street signs in front of their home will soon come down.

“I’m hoping that once we get new street signs in here, people can put this behind them a little bit,” Finley said. “There’s been a little more contention than what you’d like to see in the neighborhood.”

That division in the community, however, may take time to mend as the City Council prepares for the next step in the process: coming up with new street names. Meyer said that decision — also requiring community input — isn’t likely to occur until sometime before Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, some Mosby Woods residents plan to advocate for the neighborhood name to also be changed — a decision that would be made by the local community association.

Amy Chase, who lives on Ranger Road and was in favor of a name change, said she would like to see the neighborhood be called something different.

But, she said, she realized some people will have a hard enough time accepting that their street names are changing. That includes her own children, who know Ranger Road as the place where they’re growing up.

“I tried to explain all the reasons why I think the change is important, [but] they’re still really disappointed that their street names are changing,” Chase said. Still, she said, “I’m really glad they’re changing because of all those unconscious messages that can be sent if we leave things status quo.”

Dietz, vowing to explore other ways to keep his street’s name intact, said the fight isn’t necessarily over.

With mayoral elections in November and Meyer stepping down after 14 years on the council, the issue is likely to factor into the race to replace him, Dietz said.

“It will be raw for a while,” he said, about the anger among some neighbors.

