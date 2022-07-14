Biden nominates three new judges to D.C. courts

Gift Article Share

President Biden on Wednesday announced he was nominating three new judges to D.C. courts. The president nominated Vijay Shanker to the D.C. Court of Appeals. Shanker is the deputy chief of the appellate section in the criminal division of the Justice Department, where he has worked since 2005.

Biden also nominated two prosecutors — Laura Crane and Veronica Sanchez — from the U.S. attorney's office in the District to serve as judges in D.C. Superior Court.

Crane has prosecuted cases in the office since 2014 and had previously worked at the law firm WilmerHale. Sanchez has worked as a prosecutor since 2009 and had previously worked as a trial attorney in the antitrust division of the Justice Department.

The judgeships in D.C. Superior Court and the D.C. Court of Appeals are federally appointed positions. But nominees for the D.C. courts go through a more complicated nomination process than federal judges across the country. The judges in the District are first selected by the city’s Judicial Nomination Commission, whose members are selected by locally and federally appointed officials. The commission sends its selections to the president, who nominates one and sends that person to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for consideration.

As of late January, the D.C. Superior Court and D.C. Court of Appeals were confronting a record 19 total empty seats — 16 of which were in Superior Court, a quarter of its entire bench, though the Senate soon after confirmed three D.C. judicial nominees. The empty seats, due largely to judges retiring, left the courthouse strained with an onslaught of cases, many of which had been delayed more than two years due to the pandemic and are now being rescheduled.

According to the White House, the president’s nominations Wednesday make up the 23rd round of nominees for federal judicial positions and his tenth slate of nominations this year. He has put forward a total of 123 judicial nominees.

