All residents accounted for after southwest Virginia flooding

Searchers have located everyone listed as missing, with no fatalities, after flash flooding in southwest Virginia devastated rural Buchanan County, authorities said Thursday. “Zero are unaccounted for in the impact area,” the county’s chief deputy sheriff, Eric Breeding, announced to a smattering of applause at a noon news briefing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More than 40 people had been unaccounted for after torrential rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday caused widespread damage in the county, about 30 miles east of the Kentucky border. Buildings were washed from their foundations, roads left impassable and vehicles encased in mud. Authorities said three main roadways in the area — routes 628, 635 and 715 — remained closed to traffic Thursday.

“Crews were out all night last night, and there were five crews out this morning, reaching those who were reported missing on our hotline,” Breeding said Thursday. “And they have all been located. We are also happy to report that we are at zero fatalities.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has declared a state of emergency to assist with the recovery, which Breeding said is expected to take weeks. In the meantime, he said, “We also want to express that looting of any kind will not be tolerated.”

From the beginning of the search Wednesday, authorities had been optimistic about finding the 44 people who were unaccounted for, saying many flood victims probably had fled to higher ground and could not be contacted because of power outages and disrupted phone service.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said searchers checked more than 400 structures along a combined 30 miles of roadways before finally accounting for everyone listed as missing.

The storms were triggered by a strong cold front draped over the Mid-Atlantic that also incited violent thunderstorms in the Washington-Baltimore region Tuesday evening.

The flood in Buchanan County was the second in less than 12 months. In early September, about 50 people required rescue and one person died as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region, the Associated Press reported. Studies have documented an increase in extreme precipitation events in the eastern United States, linked to human-caused climate change.

Residents said they were stunned by dramatic flooding that caused mudslides, which blocked roads and washed homes off foundations.

“We gathered at my house and we said if it got any higher that, we were just going to start heading up in the mountains to try to get safe, but luckily, thank God, we didn’t have to,” Deana Kimbrough told WCYB-TV.

Seth Owens told the station he was among people who sought refuge at a post office and witnessed houses washing away.

“The next thing you know, the house is floating on down through there. … Two of the houses washed off,” he said.

In Whitewood, an unincorporated community with a population of about 500, mud left from the flooding was 1 to 2 feet deep in some places. At least one bridge had collapsed, and one home appeared to have been pulled from its foundation and carried across the street, where it was perched on top of a car Thursday morning.

