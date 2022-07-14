D.C. opens first shelter for homeless LGBTQ+ adults

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Barbara A. Martin was 19, she said, she “burst out of the closet.” She was afraid and unsure of how her family might respond to hearing her declare that she is a lesbian, she said, but she couldn’t hold her truth in anymore. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her parents were devastated. They mocked her, she said, and made her feel ashamed and unsafe in her own home. So, she left.

Martin, like many members of the LGBTQ+ community, began a new life with nothing but what she could carry with her out the door.

She struggled on and off with addiction, depression and homelessness. Back then, she said, there were no safe places for her to seek refuge. But today, Martin stood alongside D.C. officials and community advocates to announce the opening of the District’s first low-barrier shelter for LGBTQ+ adults — a vulnerable population that often falls through the cracks in the homeless services system.

Laura Zeilinger, the director of the D.C. Department of Human Services, which oversees many of the city’s homelessness programs, said that the most recent numbers indicate that about 18 percent of the District’s unsheltered adults — those who spend their nights in tents, cars and otherwise outside of the city’s shelter system — identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Among those who have sought refuge in shelters, Zeilinger added, about 7 percent identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This disparity, according to data collected during the 2022 point-in-time count, “tells you something about why we need this shelter,” Zeilinger said.

With oversized scissors in hand, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) cut through a rainbow ribbon strung across the entrance of the new shelter in Ward 7 on Thursday as a small crowd cheered in the late-morning heat.

The shelter, which has yet to be officially named — the mayor’s office said they are seeking input from the community before announcing the name — will open its doors to unhoused residents in the beginning of August.

At any given time, 40 people will be given beds in the facility, which will also provide access to other supportive services to residents who come to the facility seeking refuge. Those services include life skills training, continuing education classes, substance abuse treatment programs, employment assistance, job placement programs, mental health resources and other links to community resources specific to the LGBTQ community.

Located at 400 50th Street SE, the Ward 7 facility will be the first of its kind in D.C., to cater to LGBTQ adults 25 and older. The District has for years had dedicated shelters for LGBTQ youth. The city estimates that roughly 40 percent of homeless D.C. youth identified as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Other cities, including Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, offer housing catering to an aging LGBTQ+ community.

The need is likely to grow as the baby boomer generation ages. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 2.4 million people in the U.S. aged 65 or older identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Older adults in the LGBTQ community are more likely to be affected by poverty and health disparities, and may be more vulnerable to neglect and mistreatment in aging care facilities, according to the APA. All of these disparities can be compounded by intersections of sex, race, ethnicity and disability status, the group adds.

Earlier this year, Bowser cut a ribbon at the opening of a men’s shelter on the St. Elizabeths East campus — part of the mayor’s ongoing efforts to make homelessness “rare, brief and nonrecurring” in D.C.

The LGBTQ+ shelter, Bowser said Thursday, is another important step toward that goal.

“People avoid homeless shelters also for a multitude of reasons,” Bowser said. “We know, and we have seen it in the creation of our small, dignified family shelters, that when we get shelter right people will come into shelter.”

The District’s shelter system for single adults consists of separate facilities for men and women. Transgender and gender nonconforming people experiencing homelessness may elect to go into whichever shelter aligns more closely with their gender identity.

Zeilinger acknowledged the disproportionate violence experienced by Black transgender women in particular, and in her remarks on Thursday recalled two 2019 slayings that shook the community and drew officials’ attention to the lack of resources available to some of the most vulnerable Washingtonians.

“We must remember the lives lost,” she said, “while we think about the essential services we will offer.”

