Storm cleanup continues, with some in D.C. region still without power

Some parts of the D.C. region are still cleaning up and without power two days after a major storm hit, and officials in a rural county in Southwest Virginia said they continue to search for numerous people who were possibly missing after major flooding in the area. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roughly 6,000 residents and businesses were affected by power outages Thursday morning in the metropolitan area, most in Prince George’s County, Md. At one point after Tuesday’s storm, more than 230,000 homes and businesses in the D.C. area were without electricity.

Pepco said Thursday that it had restored power to the “vast majority of customers” who had outages because of Tuesday’s storm. Crews were “continuing to work around-the-clock to repair outages,” it said.

At the University of Maryland in College Park, officials said on Twitter, “power was in the process of being restored” and the campus would reopen Thursday morning. It closed Wednesday because of downed trees and problems with electricity.

Some roads in the region still had downed trees, and crews were working to clear those areas, authorities said.

Wires were still down on some roadways, including in Prince George’s County, where part of Route 1 remained fully blocked near Lakeland Drive.

In rural Southwest Virginia, 44 people were unaccounted for after major flooding, and phone service was down. Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the flooding occurred in the Whitewood area. The tally of 44 “reflects the number of people that has been reported to law enforcement by loved ones and family members as being unable to make contact with them.”

“This does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their well-being,” the Facebook post said.

There are no confirmed fatalities, the officials said. They are expected to hold a news conference Thursday with more details on the flooding and conditions.

