Planners break ground on Desert Storm memorial, aiming to open in 2024

Scott C. Stump took the stage near the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street NW on Thursday morning, ceremonially breaking ground at a site he hopes will soon host a memorial to those who served in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The memorial has been in the making for years, with the past four spent raising money and finalizing the design. Stump, a Gulf War veteran and the CEO and president of the National Desert Storm Memorial Association, said the group has sufficient funding to complete the project. Officials hope to begin construction early next year and open it to the public in 2024.

“At every phase of this journey, we were told it would be impossible to find funding,” Stump said. “Today’s ceremony sends the message of Desert Storm that we can lay down our differences and do something bigger than ourselves.”

In total, officials raised nearly $40 million for the memorial, said Cee Freeman, vice president and deputy associate director of the memorial’s planning and design team.

A few hundred people gathered to watch the ceremony, which honored those involved in the U.S.-led campaign to repel Iraqi forces from Kuwait in the early 1990s during the Persian Gulf War.

Stump said $10 million came from the Kuwaiti government, as well as unspecified “additional funding,” and thanked Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States, for helping secure the money.

“With this memorial, the relationship between America and Kuwait has come full circle,” al-Sabah said. “It evokes the memory of those who made the sacrifice to give Kuwait its freedom from the tyranny of Saddam Hussein.”

In an interview before the ceremony, Stump said he hopes the final design approval for the memorial will be done by the end of the year, and officials want to begin construction in the first quarter of 2023. The House of Representatives authorized construction of the memorial in 2014, and the Commission of Fine Arts approved the site in 2018. Stump described the memorial’s future appearance as having two barchan dune forms that would create an oasis in the middle, and a wall color and texture that would evoke the desert where Desert Storm took place.

“No matter how great an idea is, if you don’t have the funding, it stays a great idea and never comes to fruition,” Stump said.

Stump said the idea of a Desert Storm memorial first came to him in November 2010, before Desert Storm’s 20th anniversary. Stump said he felt Desert Storm had been forgotten to history because it fell between the Vietnam War and the more recent war in Iraq, when a U.S.-led coalition overthrew the government of Saddam Hussein. Stump said he then rallied with others he served with and shared his vision.

Retired Brig. Gen. Rhonda L. Cornum, whose Black Hawk helicopter was shot down during Desert Storm, spoke at the ceremony about her experience as a prisoner of war, and what she hoped the memorial would teach people about warfare.

“I never felt like I would be abandoned. Desert Storm is a demonstration of all good things that can happen on a positive, moral mission,” Cornum said. “I hope this memorial teaches people to not judge the importance of a war by how long it takes or the number of deaths, but what’s at stake and what’s accomplished.”

Stump said that the coronavirus pandemic hurt the association’s ability to fundraise and engage donors, and some donors did not follow through on pledges. While Kuwait donated millions and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) donated $500,000, Stump said the bulk of donations came from individual donors or veterans and their family members.

“It’s been very humbling to see the level of support down to the individual level,” he said. “If we wouldn’t have had those, we wouldn’t be where we are now in the lead-up to getting this approval.”

Freeman said the memorial’s engineers and architects are working to meet the proposed launch date of Nov. 11, 2024. Freeman called the memorial the biggest project he has ever worked on.

“I take a lot of pride in knowing that there are thousands of Desert Storm and Desert Shield veterans and family members that will see this for history,” Freeman said. “Just to know that families that will be there and knowing their sons and daughters will never be forgotten is a sense of a pride like I’ve never had ever on any project.”

Stump said that site selection took 39 months, which is longer than normal, as officials sought to justify the memorial’s placement to the Commission of Fine Arts.

Stump said the association wanted the memorial in a visible location that visitors could easily access; the site is near the Lincoln Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Stump said that Desert Storm helped change how citizens viewed those who served in the military, particularly after those who returned from Vietnam received a less-than-warm welcome home.

“That was a feeling of appreciation they never got,” Stump said.

Russell Pryor, 52, a Desert Storm veteran who is involved in raising money in Indiana for the memorial, called the groundbreaking a “euphoric” experience and said he hopes more Americans learn about Desert Storm.

“We want to help people understand the importance of the war and provide a feeling of comfort that those who served will not be forgotten,” he said.

