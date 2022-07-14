On anniversary of a Maryland lynching, students’ poems call for change

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TOWSON, Md. — “Listen up closely,” Precious Oladipupo told the crowd gathered outside the old Baltimore County Jail in Towson. “We must not hold our heads down, crying. We are beautiful, our brown skin glows.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They were the first lines of a poem Oladipupo, 12, put together in an afternoon after reading Maya Angelou and listening to Beyoncé. She spoke quickly, but the words resonated with the few dozen people who gathered to remember Howard Cooper, a 15-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Baltimore County in 1885, on the anniversary of his death.

As efforts persist elsewhere to limit the teaching of America’s brutal past, what happened to Cooper, one of the younger victims of racial terror in the state’s history, brought dozens of people on Wednesday to the old jailhouse where he had been held to reflect on his death and its connection to the social justice movements of today.

Historians and advocates described the harrowing details of Cooper’s lynching over a century ago, while middle school students from Baltimore County’s public schools read poems decrying killings of Black people today: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd.

“I’m disappointed because my relative was mentioned in the 1800s, and here we are in 2022 and I can’t say too much has changed,” Stephanie Robinson, a distant cousin of Cooper’s, said at the event, organized by the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project. “Except the style in which we’re being lynched.”

At least 38 Black people were lynched in Maryland between 1854 and 1933, according to the memorial project, an organization founded in 2018 by Will Schwarz to bring awareness to the killings and push for their public acknowledgment.

“I never learned about lynching in high school,” Schwarz said. “To me, it just became an important thing that people understand that this happened here, and also understand how it continues to integrate into our lives.”

They’ve seen progress; Maryland formed a landmark commission to document lynchings in the state in 2020 and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) granted posthumous pardons to 34 victims of lynching in front of the same Towson jailhouse last year.

But Schwarz wants the work of remembering Cooper and victims like him to continue.

“Part of the way we get people to acknowledge this history is by being visible in the community,” Schwarz wrote to The Washington Post. “Events like the one tonight … help keep the subject in the public square.”

The details of Cooper’s life were mostly unrecorded, but public historian Jennifer Liles discerned some information about his family from census records, which she shared Wednesday.

Cooper was born to Henrietta and Joshua Cooper in Ruxton in 1870. His twin brother, Henry, died in childhood, and Howard Cooper grew up just as laws in Baltimore County began to demand more support be given to African American schools there. One opened near the Coopers in the 1880s, but Howard was too old to enroll.

Cooper was convicted of assault and rape by an all-White jury, which deliberated for less than a minute in 1885, according to the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project. As Cooper’s attorneys prepared an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a mob of masked men broke into the Baltimore County Jail and hanged Cooper from a sycamore tree.

“I often ponder if there were adequate schools for all children in Baltimore County, would Howard’s life have been different?” Liles said.

For the second year the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project partnered with schoolteachers to invite middle-schoolers — many just younger than Cooper was — to participate in the commemoration. Justin DePrima, an English teacher at Dunbarton Middle School, organized a countywide competition for original poetry about Cooper and racial justice and received 60 entries.

DePrima said the subject was on his students’ minds throughout the past two years as protests swept the country following the killing of numerous Black people by police officers.

“We’re teaching during the pandemic, and I asked the students — they’re so unmotivated at home, there’s so many distractions — ‘What do you want to learn about?’ ” DePrima said. “They’re like, ‘We want to know more about what’s going on with Black Lives Matter.’ ”

Discussing the protests and, eventually, the history of racism and practices like lynching was delicate, DePrima said. But he felt like they were topics his students needed to know to make progress on issues of racial injustice today. He expressed concern at attempts in other parts of the country to restrict education about the subject.

“In this region, I feel supported,” DePrima said. “But it’s a motivator. I know I need to take extra steps to combat what’s going on at a national level.”

They’ll be back in front of the old jail next year, when DePrima hopes to expand the poetry competition to more schools and ages. In the meantime, the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project hopes to continue organizing remembrances across the state.

Precious Oladipupo’s father, Bolaji Oladipupo, said he was proud to hear his daughter speak. “She said she wants to be a lawyer,” he said. “This is one of the good ways to start.”

The rising seventh-grader at Southwest Academy in Woodlawn was nervous to read her words before a large crowd for the first time. She did it anyway. And she plans to keep writing.

