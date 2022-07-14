Kerry Donley, former Alexandria mayor, dies at 66

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kerry J. Donley, a banker and Alexandria civic leader who spent six years as mayor of the Northern Virginia city, serving as a forceful political character and a steadfast voice for economic development, died at his home on July 13. He was 66. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A nearly lifelong resident of Alexandria, Donley was just as well known for his work inside City Hall — steering the suburb through the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon and the period of economic uncertainty that followed — as he was for his volunteering and civic activism outside it.

Hours before his death on Wednesday, he had been delivering Meals on Wheels to needy residents and attending a board meeting for the Center for Alexandria’s Children, a public-private partnership that seeks to fight child abuse.

“So much of our progress is built on the transformational work that Kerry led,” tweeted Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson (D). “More importantly, he was a friend and I will miss him.

Advertisement

As a city councilman from 1988 to 1996 and then as mayor, Donley was an emphatic voice for growth, pushing for the reconstruction of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and persuading the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to relocate its headquarters to Alexandria from Crystal City.

“When you’re in local government and you build a school or library, every day you drive by and see kids going to school or people using the library, you know you’re having a direct impact on people’s lives,” he said in a biography for the Living Legends of Alexandria, a nonprofit organization that honors local civic leaders, including Donley in 2017.

A devoted family man and decades-long resident of the city’s West End, Donley joked that his five daughters gave him the robust network needed to build a political base across the city’s neighborhoods. After his two terms as mayor, he chaired the Democratic Party of Virginia for two years during Democrat Mark R. Warner’s term as governor.

Donley returned to the Alexandria City Council in 2009, serving one term as vice mayor before retiring from local politics.

Advertisement

Three years later in 2015, he made the surprise announcement to challenge sitting mayor Bill Euille (D). When both men lost the Democratic primary to Alison Silberberg, who took more of a “slow-growth” approach, Donley endorsed Euille’s write-in campaign during the general election. Silberberg won.

“Kerry was very hard-charging, always,” Wilson said late Wednesday. “He knew where we needed to go and knew how to get there.”

GiftOutline Gift Article